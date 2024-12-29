Paul Bamba’s Net Worth: How Much Money Did He Make?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Paul Bamba had just etched his name into the boxing world. Since 2022, he had steadily risen to prominence and even broke Mike Tyson‘s record for the most boxing wins in one year. As a result, Bamba likely increased his earnings, net worth and overall status as a rising boxing star. But just six days after winning the world championship title, the 35-year-old suddenly died in December 2024. Bamba’s manager, Ne-Yo, and his family confirmed the news in a statement.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announced the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives,” the announcement from Ne-Yo and Bamba’s family read. “He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination. We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief.”

Who Was Paul Bamba?

Bamba was a cruiserweight and light heavyweight boxer. With 18 wins by a knockout under his belt, the Puerto Rico native was on his way to worldwide fame. In 2022, Bamba opened up about his journey after moving to New York City “to make it in life,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption.

“When I look back and remember I had to sleep by the stove for warmth, hand wash then dry my clothes in the oven (low temps work promise) eat MANY uncomfortable sleeps for dinner — And when that wasn’t enough, live on the trains of New York City totaling 15 months (6 train & 7 at one point) — I realize I’m really just built for whatever the f**k is thrown at me, and I set my sights on [sic],” Bamba wrote.

The late fighter added that his childhood dream was to become a boxer.

“I realize I’ve always been the underdog & that’s ok, ’cause as long as I bust my ass & hold myself ACCOUNTABLE, eventually it WILL all pan out [sic],” he added. “I say that to say this: NOTHING is perfect and never will be. The time to act is always NOW, wondering what if is way more painful than struggling through the process, YOUR PROCESS. If you have a DREAM, go CHASE it. Embrace your struggle. Bet on yourself and DEFY the odds. If you’re alone like I was through some unbearable things, understand your greatest strengths lie within YOU waiting to surface!”

What Was Paul Bamba’s Net Worth?

It’s unclear where Bamba’s net worth stands. However, boxers tend to make between hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions of dollars after winning a world title, especially against well-known fighters. So, it’s likely that Bamba racked up a few hundred thousand dollars after establishing himself as a strong boxer. However, his exact earnings are still unknown.

In 2022, Bamba’s fight against Tommy Fury was called off due to a weight dispute. At the time, fellow boxer Jake Paul advocated for Bamba and demanded that he receive fair compensation.

One thing I’m never going to do is do business with people who don’t treat fighters well. Pay Paul Bamba. https://t.co/wWIiW1Ubcb — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 23, 2022

In an exchange over X, Bamba and Paul discussed pay disparities in the boxing world. Bamba tweeted to Paul, “They don’t pay, and they treat fighters very badly. I know you won’t have the money issues with them but others will down the road. You’ll be co-signing them if you do it.”

In response to Bamba, Paul tweeted, “One thing I’m never going to do is do business with people who don’t treat fighters well. Pay Paul Bamba.”

How Did Paul Bamba Die?

Bamba’s official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, but as fans grieve his loss, many are speculating about how he died.

Three months before Bamba died, his match in September was canceled at the last minute due to an “unforeseen medical issue,” Rising Star Promotions revealed in a statement on Instagram. It’s still unclear what the health issue was and whom RSP was referring to in its announcement.