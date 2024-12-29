Paul Bamba’s Cause of Death: How the Late Boxer Died

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Puerto Rican professional boxer Paul Bamba passed away this week, his family and manager, R&B singer Shaffer “Ne-Yo” Smith, confirmed in a joint statement on Friday. He was 35.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives,” the statement posted on Instagram read.

“He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination. We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief.”

The news comes one week after Bamba won the WBA Gold Cruiserweight title and broke Mike Tyson‘s record for the most professional fights in a single year—14 fights, all knockouts.

Find out more below.

Who Was Paul Bamba?

Bamba was born in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, and was not only a boxer but also a Marine Corps veteran. His path to boxing began after he struggled with PTSD following a tour in Iraq and faced homelessness. He fought his way up the ranks, training at Morris Park Boxing Club in the Bronx, and turned professional in January 2021.

In a 2021 interview, Bamba credited the sport for changing his life and giving him a sense of purpose.

“I grew up in foster homes and enlisted in the Marines when I was 17. After the Marines, I moved to New York City to build a life and career for myself. But finding success in the city, especially starting with nothing, can be a challenge. I was homeless twice during the first few years, but eventually found some footing in the world of fitness and boxing. I started as a fighter and a trainer at boxing gyms. A few years later, I founded Trifecta Strong LLC. I have been fighting in various ways my entire life.

Boxing has taught me to be a better person. It has taught me that you can never be perfect at everything. Some stuff is always going to be a challenge, but adaptability is more important than perfection. If you run into a problem, you can’t just give up. It’s understanding that you have to keep pushing forward and at the same time be OK with not knowing everything.”

Bamba’s victory over Rogelio Medina in New Jersey gave him a career record of 19-3, with 18 knockouts—14 of which came in 2024.

At the time of his passing, Bamba was residing in Atlanta and working as Ne-Yo’s personal trainer.

What Was Bamba’s Cause of Death?

The cause of Bamba’s death has not been revealed as of yet. However, some fans are speculating that it could have been due to a health issue since one of Bamba’s fights earlier this year was canceled due to an “unforeseen medical issue,” Rising Star Promotions explained in an Instagram statement in September 2024. The match was rescheduled to take place in October 2024 in New Jersey.