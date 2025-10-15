‘The Parent Trap 2’: Is a Sequel Movie Actually Happening With the Original Cast?

Image Credit: Disney

In this day and age, there could never be too many sequels! After all, millennial and Gen-Z audiences are consuming all the nostalgia they can when it comes to their favorite movies. And they’ve been calling for a sequel to The Parent Trap for years. Now that its star Lindsay Lohan returned for Freakier Friday, her Parent Trap co-stars, Lisa Ann Walter, Elaine Hendrix and Dennis Quaid, have voiced their support for a second film.

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down everything we know so far about a possible Parent Trap 2.

How Many Parent Trap Movies Are There?

In total, there are five movies in The Parent Trap film series. The first movie, based on the 1949 book Lisa and Lottie, premiered in 1961 and was partially produced by Walt Disney. The Parent Trap II, III and Hawaiian Honeymoon were released throughout the 1980s.

When Did the Lindsay Lohan Parent Trap Movie Come Out?

The famous Parent Trap movie that millennials and Gen-Z audiences grew up with came out in 1998.

Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter & Dennis Quaid have a #DWTS "Parent Trap" reunion and say they're in for a sequel! (Justice for Meredith Blake! ☺️) pic.twitter.com/PCST124KW0 — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 15, 2025

Is There a Parent Trap 2 in the Works?

No, not at the moment, but fans should never say never. During an October 2025 interview with Extra behind the scenes of Dancing With the Stars, Dennis, Elaine and Lisa were asked if they wanted to call Lindsay about a sequel idea.

“There has to be this whole Meredith-Annie-Hallie thing has got to be — this needs some redemption to it,” Dennis said, before adding, “Justice for Meredith.”

Four months prior, Elaine was asked about the sequel, and she said there are “always rumors” about one, but she didn’t “known where they come from.”

“I think it’s mostly [from] fans who would love to see that,” the actress pointed out, per Entertainment Weekly.

Is There a Parent Trap Remake Movie?

No, there is no remake film in development either, but if a direct sequel does not happen, remake films have become a new norm.