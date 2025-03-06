Pamela Bach’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late ‘Baywatch’ Actress Had

Pamela Bach (a.k.a Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff) was an actress known for her roles in Baywatch and several other films and TV shows. Her marriage to ex-husband David Hasselhoff and their eventual divorce plagued headlines in the early 2000s. But Bach made sure to focus on being a parent to their two children, daughters Hayley and Taylor, while focusing on her career.

Unfortunately, Bach died at 61 years old from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in March 2025, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, family members hadn’t heard from Bach and went to check on her at home, where they found her dead.

In a statement to TMZ, Hasselhoff said, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Below, learn more about Bach’s life, career, family and death.

Who Was Pamela Bach?

Bach was from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and reportedly studied engineering and theatre arts while attending Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. Upon moving to Los Angeles in the 1980s, Bach gradually landed roles in television and film.

Among Bach’s most notable on-screen credits were in Knight Rider, The Fall Guy, Cheers, Baywatch, The Young and the Restless, Baywatch Nights and Celebrity Big Brother 2011.

Pamela Bach’s Net Worth

Pamela had a net worth of $1.5 million as of March 2025, per Celebrity Net Worth.

When Were Pamela Bach & David Hasselhoff Married?

Bach first met Hasselhoff on the set of Knight Rider, and they got married in 1989. Though their love story was initially blissful in the public eye, the ex-spouses separated by 2006. Their divorce was finalized in August of that year, but the duo was engaged in a heated custody battle over their children.

Do Pamela Bach & David Hasselhoff Have Kids?

Yes, Bach and Hasselhoff shared their daughters, Taylor and Hayley together. Bach frequently shared photos of her daughters to Instagram, including in October 2024 when they celebrated her birthday.

“These precious memories celebrating my birthday & another year around the sun this past Wednesday, October 16th with my FAMILY at Our #traditionalfamilyfavorite @ivyrestaurants,” Bach captioned her Instagram post at the time. “With my LOVES, my HEART. Full of pure joy, laughter, great conversations, & always a lotta of LOVE & FUN.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).