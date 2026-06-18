‘Outer Banks’ Season 5: Watch Trailer, See Release Date, Plot, Cast & More

Image Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Outer Banks captivated fans with its intense and emotional fourth season — and Netflix quickly renewed the hit series for a fifth and final ride. Filming wrapped in December 2025, with the cast shooting on location in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Now that we have a summer 2026 release date and an intense trailer, fans can’t wait to watch the Pogues’ new chapter unfold.

Season 5 has already stirred emotions among fans and cast alike. Madelyn Cline described the experience as “different” following the shocking death of JJ Maybank (played by Rudy Pankow) in season 4, while also calling it a bittersweet farewell to the show that defined much of their early careers.

Production, however, faced challenges behind the scenes. TMZ reported in October 2025 that co-creator Jonas Pate was allegedly involved in an on-set altercation with a production assistant in Croatia, prompting intervention from crew members.

Even with those setbacks, filming moved forward, and anticipation remains high for how the beloved teen adventure will conclude. HollywoodLife has everything to know about Outer Banks season 5, from cast updates and filming news to what fans can expect from the show’s final chapter.

Outer Banks Season 5 Projected Release Date

Season 5 of Outer Banks will premiere on August 20, 2026. The cast first announced that filming was underway on June 20, 2025, via Instagram.

What Will the Plot of Outer Banks Season 5 Be?

Season 5 will follow Kiara’s vengeance, as she and the Pogues go after JJ’s killer.

Josh Pate noted that the vision for the series finale has always been clear. As he stated to Tudum, “We’ve always known from the beginning what the last scene would be, if we would be lucky enough to get it that far.”

What Did the Cast Say About the Season 5 Finale?

In addition to the letter released by the cast, Chase Stokes shared his own message on Instagram, saying, “My hearts heavy writing this one.. One last ride. Thank you to everybody who has tuned in these past 5 years. You’ve given us more than we could ever give back to you. It’s always gonna be Pogues 4 Life.”

With JJ’s departure from the show, Josh told Tudum by Netflix, “It sets the stage for an epic fifth and final season. We’re planning a story of redemption, and a season that embodies the friendship that JJ had come to represent. JJ’s death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do. And Rudy’s a great friend of ours.”