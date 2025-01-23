Oscars 2025 Snubs: Who Was Left Out of Nominations?

Image Credit: Santi Visalli/Getty Images)

The 2025 Oscars are quickly approaching, and as anticipation builds for the big event, the nominations have finally been revealed. Featuring big films from 2024 such as Wicked, Emilia Pérez, Gladiator II, and many others, the nominations list is packed with expected contenders. However, many fans were taken aback by the exclusion of several notable films that failed to receive recognition.

The announcement of nominations comes after being postponed twice, most recently due to the ongoing California wildfires, which have impacted Los Angeles, the city where the awards show is set to take place. On Monday, January 13, Bill Kramer, the Academy’s CEO, and Janet Yang, its president, released a joint statement addressing the delays. They said, “Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members.”

Now that the full nominations list is out, many are surprised to see some films missing from the lineup. Learn more about the Academy’s surprising snubs below.

When are the 2025 Oscars?

The 2025 Oscars are scheduled to take place on March 2, 2025.

Oscars 2025 Best Picture Nominees

One of the most anticipated awards at the Oscars is for Best Picture. This year, the films nominated for the category include Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked.

Oscars 2025 Snubs

The internet has been buzzing about several films that fans and critics feel were overlooked, including Challengers, Queer, Baby Girl, and a few others that were expected to receive nominations.

Are the Oscars Paying Tribute to the L.A. Fires?

According to The Guardian, Kramer and Yang issued a letter acknowledging the recent wildfires and expressing their intention to honor Los Angeles during the ceremony. “We will honor Los Angeles as the city of dreams, showcasing its beauty and resilience, as well as its role as a beacon for filmmakers and creative visionaries for over a century,” they wrote. The statement continued, “We will reflect on the recent events while highlighting the strength, creativity, and optimism that defines Los Angeles and our industry.”