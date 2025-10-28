‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6: Is There Going to Be Another Season of ‘OMITB’?

Image Credit: Disney

Since season 5 of Only Murders in the Building ended with yet another shocking cliffhanger, it’s safe to assume that our favorite trio, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steven Martin, will return. So, is there actually going to be another season of OMITB?

Right after the season 5 finale was released, Hulu confirmed that OMITB was renewed for a sixth season — and it will take place in London!

“Do we deliver or do we deliver?” the show’s official Instagram account posted alongside the official poster announcement. “Season 6 is coming soon to @hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus, and we’re headed across the pond!”

Hollywood Life has compiled all the details you need to know about season 6 of OMITB here!

Is There Going to Be Another Season of Only Murders in the Building?

Yes! In October 2025, Hulu officially renewed the hit comedy series for a 6th season — and it will take place in London instead of New York this time. With the exception of a trip to California during season 4, OMITB has largely taken place in New York City.

Selena confirmed the news in an Instagram Stories post, which read, “Well, looks like our fam is going to London, y’all.” In a separate Story, the actress thanked the fan base for supporting the show.

“I want to thank our community and fans of [OMITB] for allowing us to even have a season 6!” Selena wrote across a photo seemingly taken from the set of Martin and Steve. “We are eternally grateful we can bring any of you any sort of joy. My deepest gratitude from Steve, Marty and myself.”

Where Is Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Being Filmed?

Since season 6 is set in London, the series will be filmed in the city. There has been no word on when production officially starts. After all, season 5 came to an end on October 28, 2025, the day that season 6 was confirmed. So, it’s still too early to determine a start date for filming.

Who Is in the Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Cast?

Selena, Martin and Steve are definitely reprising their roles for the upcoming season! However, the season 6 cast has not been finalized yet. Season 5 featured Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler and Christoph Waltz.