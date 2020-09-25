‘Father Of The Bride’ Nearly 30 Years Later: See Photos Of The Cast Then & Now

It’s been over 25 years since Steve Martin walked Kimberly Williams-Paisley down the aisle in ‘Father Of The Bride!’ With a cast reunion just around the corner, we’re taking a look at the stars of the film then and now!

It’s been nearly 30 years since Steve Martin walked down the aisle. No, we’re not referencing the hilarious actor’s own wedding, we’re talking about the 1991 romantic comedy Father Of The Bride! A remake of the 1950 film of the same name that starred Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor, the sweet, sentimental film written by Nancy Meyers followed a father as he dealt with the emotional and financial woes of his daughter’s impending wedding.

The film spawned a sequel in 1995 — Father Of The Bride Part II. 25 years since the last film, Steve, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and the rest of the cast are coming together for a third installment to this beloved story entitled Father Of The Bride Part 3 (ish)! Netflix announced that today, September 25, they would be airing the special event to benefit World Central Kitchen on their official YouTube Channel and Facebook Live. Before fans don something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue, check out photos of the cast then, now, and learn where they are today!

Steve Martin

Steve Martin is renowned for his comedic prowess, and in 1991 he put his talents to good use in Father Of The Bride. As George Banks, Martin was so sweet and endearing while also being uproariously funny. He reprised his role in the 1995 sequel and has continued to have a flourishing career. But as a fully established and beloved comic, that’s really no surprise!

Steve has since been in beloved millennial movies like Cheaper By The Dozen, The Pink Panther, and both of their respective sequels. Of course, Steve often makes appearances on Saturday Night Live, which he’s hosted 15 times! With a new season around the corner, fans are hopeful to see one of the all-time greatest hosts make a return!

Diane Keaton

Like Steve, Diane Keaton was a wholly established talent in Hollywood by the time she played Nina Banks in Father Of The Bride. In fact, Diane won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 1977 for her titular role in Annie Hall. After Father Of The Bride, the Oscar-winner enjoyed a varied, often comedic list of films.

She’s appeared in such movies as Something’s Gotta Give, The Family Stone, and in 2016 starred in the series The Young Pope. Diane has also been nominated for three more Oscars since her 1977 win. Apart from acting, fans love seeing Diane’s eclectic sense of fashion on display.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Kimberly Williams-Paisley was just 20 years old when Father Of The Bride came out! It was the young actress’s first major role, and she pulled it off with ease. Naturally, she reprised her role in the 1995 sequel, but went on to curate a full filmography, balancing both film and TV.

The actress starred in such projects as We Are Marshall, the TV series Nashville, and had a leading role on the series According To Jim, on which she starred from 2001-2009. Now, it seems Kimberly is in the holiday spirit. Her next projects include The Christmas Chronicles 2 alongside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, as well as Christmas At The Madison: Part 1 and Part 2. Kimberly is married to country crooner, Brad Paisely, who fell for the actress after seeing her in Father Of The Bride back in 1991. The couple have two sons together.

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin isn’t just the younger brother of Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. Over the years, he’s established himself is a dynamic actor and it all started when he played Matty Banks in Father Of The Bride. All of these years later, Kieran has earned some truly hilarious and dramatic roles, showing off the full range of his talents.

After spending his childhood in front of the camera, the actor became more selective of his projects, having a major resurgence in 2010 when he appeared as Wallace Wells in Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. He went on to appear in the anthology series Fargo in 2015, before earning his greatest role to date. Currently Kieran stars alongside the ensemble cast of HBO’s Succession, which just took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama. For his work as Roman Roy, Kieran earned his second consecutive Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Something tells us it won’t be his last.

George Newbern

George Newbern has had quite the lucrative career both in front of and behind the camera. After playing Bryan MacKenzie in Father Of The Bride and its sequel, George appeared in a number of TV series, most notably providing voiceover work for the animated Justice League. New fans likely recognize him from a certain dramatic TV show that saw Kerry Washington in some fabulous outfits.

Between 2012-2018, George played Charlie on Scandal. He also reprised the role in the spin-off Scandal: Gladiator Wanted. These days, George is still providing the voice of Superman and making appearances in series like Dirty John.

Martin Short

Finally, there’s Martin Short! Much like Steve, Martin was well-established in comedy before taking on the role of Franck Eggelhoffer in Father Of The Bride. In fact, Martin was a memorable cast member of Saturday Night Live in 1984 and 1985. The actor and comedian has appeared in so many projects, it’s honestly hard to keep track of them!

He’s been in such films as Mars Attacks!, and provided voiceover work in Disney’s Treasure Planet. He memorably played Jack Frost in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, and teamed up with Maya Rudolph for the show Maya & Marty. In 2019, Martin had a guest appearance in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston. This cast has seriously accomplished so much in the years since Father Of The Bride.

Watch Father Of The Bride 3 (ish) on the official Netflix YouTube Channel and Facebook Live at 3pm PT/6pm ET.