‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Sequel: About the Cliff Booth Spinoff

Image Credit: GC Images

When Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood graced the big screen in 2019, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio united on screen alongside an ensemble cast of heavy hitters in showbiz, including Margot Robbie, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Fanning, Austin Butler, Al Pacino, Mikey Madison, Lena Dunham and more. Now, we have a sequel in our midst focusing on Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth. Simply titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth and directed by David Fincher, Hollywood Life is breaking down everything we know so far about the upcoming film below.

What Is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood About?

Set in 1969, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood takes place in Tinseltown, where actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) is struggling to land a role he’s proud of after walking away from his hit Western TV series, Bounty Law. By his side is loyal pal and stuntman, Cliff Booth, whose controversial reputation might be his downfall. But together, they take on the biz while Cliff has a run-in with the infamous Manson Family.

What Is The Adventures of Cliff Booth About?

A synopsis for The Adventures of Cliff Booth has not been released. However, based on the title, it’s safe to assume that the spinoff will focus on Pitt’s character, Cliff, and his antics. Since he’s a stuntman, it’s also likely that viewers could see him take on adventurous jobs on different sets.

When Does the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sequel Come Out?

Multiple outlets have reported that The Adventures of Cliff Booth should be released sometime in 2026 as long as filming wraps sometime this year.

Who Is in the Sequel Cast?

In addition to Pitt, a whole new cast is set to star in The Adventures of Cliff Booth. Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, Holt McCallany, JB Tadena and Corey Fogelmanis are expected to star in the film, according to Variety. Details on each of the characters are still under wraps.

It appears that DiCaprio is not reprising his role as Rick Dalton from Tarantino’s original 2019 movie.