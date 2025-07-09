Olivia Munn’s Mom & Dad: Meet the Actress’ Parents

Image Credit: WireImage

Olivia Munn has been battling breast cancer alongside her mother, Kimberly “Kim” Munn, the actress revealed in July 2025. About a year after Olivia unveiled her own diagnosis with the disease, she shared in an Instagram post that her mom had undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy to fight the disease. In the caption, Olivia pointed out that Kim wouldn’t have caught her cancer in time if she hadn’t taken the Lifetime Risk Assessment test.

“From my mom being there after my double mastectomy to me being there after hers,” Olivia wrote in her post. “From me having to find an oncologist, to my mom and I sharing one. I can tell you this: going through cancer is really hard. But there’s something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking.”

Below, learn more about Olivia’s mother, father and her whole family.

Who Is Olivia Munn’s Mother Kim?

Olivia’s mom is Kimberly “Kim” Munn (née Schmid). As the Newsroom alum pointed out in a July 2025 Instagram post, Kim is married to her husband, Sam. Previously, Kim was married to Olivia’s father, Winston, until their divorce when Olivia was 2 years old. Kim remarried a member of the U.S. Air Force, and they divorced when Olivia was 16.

Amid Olivia’s own breast cancer battle, Kim encouraged Kim to undergo an MRI, and she was diagnosed with Stage 1 Her2 breast cancer.

“Shortly after that MRI, my mother was diagnosed with Stage 1 Her2 breast cancer. She has since completed 12 rounds of chemo and will continue monthly Herceptin transfusions until this fall,” Olivia wrote in her Instagram post. “My mom’s husband, Sam, and I learned everything we could about Her2, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, cold caps… I spent many nights taking care of my mom when the chemo became too much, wishing I could fight the fight for her, even if only for a day to give her a little break.”

At the end of her emotional Instagram message about Kim, Olivia wrote that she is proud of her mother, joking that Kim is “insane” because “she’s handled all of this with bravery and humor while still driving us crazy (just days after her double mastectomy, she tried to do laundry and make dinner.”

Who Is Olivia Munn’s Father Winston?

Not much is known about Olivia’s biological father, Winston, but he and Kim divorced when their daughter was 2 years old.

Does Olivia Munn Have Brothers or Sisters?

Yes, Olivia has two brothers and two sisters, though she has kept details about her siblings away from the public eye.

Does Olivia Munn Have Children?

Olivia is a mother to two children, whom she shares with husband John Mulaney: son Malcolm and daughter Méi.