OG Maco’s Health: About His Flesh-Eating Disease & Death

OG Maco died when he was 32 years old on December 26,2024. Despite what most fans assumed, his cause of death was not related to the rare flesh-eating disease he was diagnosed with five years prior. Instead, he died two weeks after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for another reason.

Who Was OG Maco?

OG Maco, whose real name was Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., was a rapper famous for his 2014 hit single, “U Guessed It.” The song was later remixed into a track featuring 2 Chainz, which earned a spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Though he was known for his hip-hop music, OG Maco described himself as an ambiguous artist during a 2015 interview with HypeBeast.

“I use the term ‘rapper’ when it’s used with me. I’m a rockstar if anything, and when it comes to the basics of it, I’m purely an artist,” the Georgia native said while pointing out that he was a fan of metal and rock bands like Black Sabbath and AC/DC. “I rap in part of my songs, but there’s always more than my songs than just rapping in them.”

What Flesh-Eating Disease Did OG Maco Have?

In 2019, OG Maco revealed to his Instagram followers that he was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating bacterial disease.

“I was improperly treated for a minor rash and ended up with a skin-eating disease for the last few months,” the late hip-hop artist explained via his Instagram Stories at the time.

In a separate video, OG Maco described the uncertainty surrounding his diagnosis. He admitted, “I didn’t know if I’d lose my entire face — I almost did. Necrotizing, or any type of flesh-eating bacteria, if you ever get one, just keep the faith [and] follow the regimen your doctors give you.”

How Did OG Maco Die?

OG Maco died after suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to TMZ. On December 12, 2024, he was hospitalized in L.A. after police were called by a neighbor who heard the gunshot. Two weeks later, OG Maco died on December 26, 2024, in the hospital surrounded by his family after doctors couldn’t revive him, the outlet reported.

