OG Maco’s Cause of Death: How the Late Rapper Died

OG Maco (real name: Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr.) died on December 26, 2024, in a hospital surrounded by his family, according to TMZ. He was 32 years old. The “U Guessed It” rapper’s death came weeks after he was rushed to a hospital earlier that month. After news of his hospitalization broke, fans later speculated about the cause of his death.

Who Was OG Maco?

OG Maco was recognized for his 2014 debut single “U Guessed It,” which was later remixed into a song featuring 2 Chainz. As the Georgia native reached new heights in the rap industry, OG Maco landed a spot on XXL’s 2015 annual Freshman issue.

The hip-hop artist also founded OGG (Originality Gains Greatness), a rap collective.

How Did OG Maco Die?

OG Maco died two weeks after he was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on December 12, 2024, per TMZ. The outlet reported that he was in critical condition, and doctors at the Los Angeles hospital couldn’t revive him.

On December 12, police responded to a 911 call in L.A. after OG Maco’s neighbor heard a gunshot. A firearm was discovered at the scene, per TMZ. At the time, authorities did not confirm what led to the gunshot.

What Disease Was OG Maco Living With?

In 2019, OG Maco was diagnosed with a rare disease called necrotizing fasciitis: a flesh-eating bacterial illness that can quickly become life-threatening. In March of that year, the rapper revealed his rare disease in a series of Instagram Stories messages and photos.

“I was improperly treated for a minor rash and ended up with a skin-eating disease for the last few months,” OG Maco explained at the time.

In a separate video, OG Maco said that he “didn’t know what was going to happen” to him upon receiving the diagnosis.

“I didn’t know if I’d lose my entire face — I almost did,” he added before advising fans, “Necrotizing, or any type of flesh-eating bacteria, if you ever get one, just keep the faith [and] follow the regimen your doctors give you.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).