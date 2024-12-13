Odell Beckham’s Contract: How Much Money Does He Make in 2024?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is once again on the free market after being released by the Miami Dolphins. The 32-year-old wide receiver played for the team in a handful of games, with his stint ending in December 2024. His last game with the Dolphins took place on Sunday, December 8, 2024, against the New York Jets, where the South Florida team emerged victorious with a score of 32-26.

According to the National Football League, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the decision during a press conference, stating,“Conversations led us to determining that it was the best for both parties.” He added,”I wish him the best and I’ll be rooting for him.”

As Odell prepares to move on and find a new team, here’s a closer look at his contract and career details:

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Contract

Odell signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins in May 2024. He was positioned as the team’s third wide receiver, playing behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The agreement came after Odell took an offseason break due to a knee injury. Reflecting on his time away, the athlete told ESPN,“It was a lot going on in my life — personal life, businesses, all of that.” Beckham added, “It just kind of had me in a place where football wasn’t exactly a priority. I have a son, he’s 2 years old — don’t get much time to spend with him. I feel like he’s growing up fast and I’m not having that much time. So, football wasn’t exactly the first and foremost thing in my mind.” According to ESPN, prior to joining the Dolphins, Odell Beckham Jr. played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, the Cleveland Browns from 2019 to 2021, and began his NFL career with the New York Giants, where he played from 2014 to 2018.

How Much Did Odell Earn?

Odell’s contract with the Dolphins was worth $3 million, according to NFL reports.

What Is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Net Worth?

The athlete has a net worth of $40 million and a reported salary of $750,000, per Celebrity Net Worth.