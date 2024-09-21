OceanGate Titan Sub Hearings: Everything Revealed on Wreckage from Testimony

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

By Friday, Sept. 20, the US Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation had completed a week’s worth of testimony from individuals close to the Titan submersible, which imploded in June 2023. The hearings are set to resume on Monday for a second week.

The incident, which confirmed the deaths of all five passengers after a four-day search, occurred during a deep-sea expedition operated by OceanGate Inc. The mission aimed to view the wreckage of the Titanic. Less than two hours into its descent, the Titan submersible imploded, raising concerns about its safety, design, and the materials used in its construction.

Here’s everything we know so far from the first week of testimony in the two-week set of hearings.

New Footage Reveals the Wreckage of the Titan Submersible

The U.S. Coast Guard released new footage showing the wreckage of the Titan submersible on the ocean floor. The deep-sea vessel, marked with the “OceanGate” logo, is surrounded by scattered debris. The footage also reveals the vessel’s tail, along with its wires, gauges, and electronics. The images were captured by a remotely operated vehicle.

Witness Recalls Last Look at the Titan Crew Before Descent

Mission specialist Renata Rojas, who volunteered for the Titan trip, testified before the U.S. Coast Guard about her interactions with the crew prior to the sub’s descent.

Rojas became emotional as she recalled seeing “five people smiling” before they boarded the Titan, saying, “They were just happy to go, that’s the memory I have.” She also described the moment communication was lost, asking colleagues, “We haven’t heard from them; where are they?”

Having previously visited the Titanic wreck with OceanGate, Rojas noted that the Titan submersible was neither classified nor registered. She acknowledged the risks but stated, “I knew the Titanic dive was risky, but I never felt unsafe.”

The five passengers on the Titan were Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood, British businessman Hamish Harding, former French Navy commander and submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

Crew’s Final Words Before the Tragic Implosion

Investigators reported that communications were patchy throughout the descent.

One of the crew’s final messages before losing contact with a ship above water stated, “All good here.” This message was sent about one hour into the dive to the support vessel Polar Prince at a depth of 3,346 meters.