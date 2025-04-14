Nicky Katt’s Cause of Death: How the ‘Dazed and Confused’ Actor Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nicky Katt died in April 2025 at the age of 54. The late South Dakota-born actor was known for playing villainous roles in film and TV, and his fans are mourning his death. Katt died unexpectedly, as there were no indications of health issues, but his cause of death was initially unclear once the news broke. However, days after Katt was found deceased, a report emerged about how he may have died.

Several of Katt’s collaborators paid tribute to him after learning about his death. Dazed and Confused director Richard Linklater released a statement, which credited the late actor with having a “deep love for the character actors of cinema history.”

“He made something unique out of it, bringing his wicked humor, unpredictability, and smoldering quality to it,” Linklater said, referring to Katt’s Dazed and Confused audition. “We worked up an entirely new scene for him and Matthew talking about car engines. I think he probably over-filled all his roles, which makes him memorable. Maybe he over-filled his life too, which, while often exasperating to those closest to him, makes him someone you’ll never forget. That brilliant spark will be missed.”

Sin City and Planet Terror director Robert Rodriguez also praised Katt, noting that anyone “could always count on Nicky Katt for many things.”

“He’d come in incredibly prepared for a role with costumes and props,” Rodriguez’s statement read. “He’d come full of inventive and creative ideas that would make his characters pop off the screen and consistently have an audience howling. He’d deliver lines that would constantly sound as unexpected as an ad lib, yet it was the text.”

Who Is Nicky Katt?

Katt was best known for starring in the films Dazed and Confused, The Limey, Sin City, Insomnia, A Time to Kill, Boiler and more. Mostly playing roles known as “the heavy,” Katt was cast as memorable villainous and apathetic characters.

On television, Katt appeared in Father Murphy, Herbie, the Love Bug, The Get Along Gang and King of the Hill. His most prominent TV performance was in Boston Public, in which he starred from 2000 to 2002.

Nicky Katt’s Cause of Death

Initially, Katt’s cause of death was not publicly disclosed. On April 14, 2025, TMZ reported that Katt was found dead by his landlord on April 8, in Burbank, California. According to the outlet, the actor died by suicide.

One week prior, Katt’s landlord informed him that rent was due and payment was needed, per TMZ. Katt did not leave a note prior to his death, and the landlord discovered him hanging in his bedroom.

Was Nicky Katt Married?

Katt was previously married to his ex-wife, Annie Morse, from 1999 to 2001.

Did Nicky Katt Have Kids?

No, Katt did not have children.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).