Nicky Katt: 5 Things About the ‘Dazed and Confused’ Actor Who Died

Nicky Katt, best known for his roles in ‘90s indie films like Dazed and Confused, has died at the age of 54.

His death was confirmed on April 12 to Deadline and The Wrap by John Sloss, founder and partner of Sloss Law, which had represented the actor.

Beau Flynn, CEO of Flynn Picture Company, paid tribute on X, writing: “Heartbroken to learn about the way too early passing of the seriously talented actor #NickyKatt – God bless you my friend … What a privilege to know you and work with you on my first movie in 1995 – ‘johns.’ Rest in peace brother.”

Nicky Katt Got His Start as a Child Actor

Born on May 11, 1970, in South Dakota, Katt began acting at the age of 7, making one of his earliest appearances on the 1977 TV series CHiPs.

He continued working steadily throughout the late ’70s and early ’80s, landing roles on shows such as Quincy, M.E.(1976), Father Murphy (1981), Herbie, the Love Bug (1982), and V (1984).

His Breakout Came as Clint in Dazed and Confused

Katt’s breakout role came in Richard Linklater’s 1993 cult classic Dazed and Confused, where he starred as high school bully and wannabe greaser Clint Bruno. He shared the screen with a cast of rising stars including Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, and Parker Posey.

Beyond Dazed and Confused, Katt worked with acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh on multiple projects, including the 2002 comedy Full Frontal—alongside Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt—and the 2013 biopic Behind the Candelabra.

He also appeared in the 1996 film A Time to Kill and the 2000 thriller Boiler Room. Other notable credits include The Way of the Gun (2000), SubUrbia (1996), Insomnia (2002), and School of Rock (2003).

He Also Starred in TV Shows Like Boston Public

Katt played Harry Senate on the first three seasons of Boston Public, which aired from 2000 to 2002. He also made guest appearances on popular shows such as Friends, The Guardian, King of the Hill, Monk, and Law & Order.

According to IMDb, his final credited TV role was in 2018 on the Hulu original series Casual.

He Was Married Once

Katt was married to Annie Morse from 1999 until their divorce in 2001.

Nicky Katt’s Cause of Death

At the time of publication, Katt’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed.