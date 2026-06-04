‘NCIS’ Season 24 Cast: All About the Potential Changes & ‘Major Shakeup’

Image Credit: ROBERT VOETS/CBS

Season 23 of NCIS came to a dramatic and haunting conclusion earlier this year. The series ended on a cliffhanger for Wilmer Valderrama‘s character, Torres, and Patrick Keleher‘s Mateo as gunshots rang out without knowing who shot whom. The episode didn’t just leave viewers reeling — it left the cast shaken as well, and Wilmer even teased that a “major shakeup” is on the horizon for season 24.

“Look, every couple of years, you guys know NCIS has to make sure you’re watching. So, we shake up the TV a little bit, and we listen,” Wilmer told People in June 2026. “And we listen to where you as fans want to see us do. So, we always really pay attention to what our fans want to really experience on the show.”

The actor continued, “So, if you ask me to speculate, I think there’s a major, major shakeup happening and that episode one is going to bring both … I don’t want to get in trouble for this one. Let me get in trouble. How about this? Next season, there’s some major changes, and there are some major additions. What does that mean for Torres? I can only hope that he makes it out alive.”

Hollywood Life has the latest updates on the season 24 cast of NCIS.

Who Is Still in the NCIS Cast for Season 24?

At the time of publication, the core cast of NCIS is still expected to return for season 24. That includes Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Valderrama as Special Agent Nickolas “Nick” Torres, Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Katrina Law as Special Agent Jessica Knight, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines and Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance.

When Does NCIS Season 24 Come Out?

Season 24 of NCIS is expected to premiere in either September or October 2026 as part of CBS and Paramount’s fall TV schedule.

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving NCIS?

Valderrama did not confirm or deny whether he is leaving the long-running series. During his June 2026 People interview, the former That ’70s Show star hinted that the season 23 finale episode will spur a “major shakeup.” He also pointed out that even the creative team hasn’t figured out what happened to his character and Keleher’s yet.

“To be honest, I don’t think we figured that one out yet,” Valderrama admitted, before adding, “I don’t think we have an idea yet. I asked, ‘What do we want from it,’ but I will tell you that someone does get hit, and people might not like it.”