Klay Thompson Net Worth: How Much Money the NBA Player Has

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Klay Thompson has been one of the NBA’s most recognizable stars for over a decade, thanks to his role in the Golden State Warriors dynasty and his reputation as one of the league’s greatest shooters. As he enters a new chapter in his career, interest in his life off the court has continued to grow, from his overall net worth to his dating life and recent headlines involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Here’s a closer look at the basketball star, his career earnings, and the latest buzz surrounding him.

Who Is Klay Thompson ?

Thompson is an NBA guard currently playing for the Dallas Mavericks. He was originally drafted by the Golden State Warriors, where he spent the bulk of his career and became one of the league’s most recognizable shooters.

Born in Los Angeles and a standout at Washington State, Thompson has built a reputation for his three-point shooting and steady play on both ends of the court. He’s best known for his role in the Warriors’ championship era as part of the “Splash Brothers” duo with Stephen Curry, and even as he’s moved teams later in his career, he remains one of the most respected veterans in the league.

What Is Klay Thompson’s Net Worth?

Thompson has an estimated net worth of $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, built largely through his NBA salary and long-running endorsement deals.

He’s currently playing on a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, which he signed in 2024 after leaving the Golden State Warriors. For the current season, Thompson is earning about $16.6 million, with his salary set to increase slightly in the final year of the deal, per ESPN.

Who Is Klay Thompson’s Girlfriend?

Thompson was most recently in a relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. The two went public in mid-2025 and were seen together at events and on social media, which quickly drew attention from fans.

What Happened Between Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson?

Megan and Thompson broke up in April 2026 after dating for less than a year.

Megan confirmed the split and said that “trust, fidelity and respect” are essential in a relationship, suggesting those issues played a role in their breakup. Reports tied to her statements and social media posts also pointed to allegations of cheating, though Thompson hasn’t publicly addressed the situation.