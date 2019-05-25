National Wine Day: See Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Celebs Enjoying A Glass Of Vino

It’s National Wine Day! Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid celebrated by drinking champagne on a yacht but they aren’t the only celebs who love wine.

Happy National Wine Day! This all-important holiday lands on May 25 (not to be confused with National Drink Wine Day on Feb. 18. That’s right – there’s two days a year celebrating the alcoholic beverage). Obviously we couldn’t let a day like today go by without celebrating, so in order to get in the ~spirit~ of the holiday, we’ve rounded up some photos of your favorite celebs sipping on glasses of vino.

First up we have Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner who actually celebrated National Wine Day already! The pair of models were spotted smiling on a yacht together off the coast of Monaco while drinking glasses of champagne. It looked like the perfect end to their day as they were previously seen riding jet skis and hanging out on the boat with grown-ish star Luka Sabbat. Does anyone else have FOMO here or is that just me?

But Bella and Kendall weren’t the only stars celebrating today. Sarah Hyland took to Instagram to share a selfie in which she held a glass of rosé up to the camera. “Happy #nationalwineday lovers!” she captioned the image. In the pic, Sarah rocked a wide-brim straw hat and a burgundy triangle bikini top, along with delicate layered necklaces and funky yellow earrings.

But why just take one day (or well, two if you count National Drink Wine Day) to celebrate this amazing alcoholic beverage when you can celebrate all year. Back before she switched her Instagram aesthetic, Taylor Swift dubbed 2019 as “20wineteen” in a blurry Instagram post in which she holds up a glass of white wine while smiling with pals Selena Gomez and Cazzie David. We can’t argue with that!

And it’s not just Americans who can celebrate – Brits obviously love wine too! From Sophie Turner guzzling down a glass of red wine at a hockey game to Kate Middleton visiting a winery with Prince William, there’s clearly love for this drink from both sides of the pond. Head up to the gallery above to see even more celebs drinking wine in honor of National Wine Day!