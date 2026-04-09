Natasha Lyonne Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘American Pie’ Star Has Now

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Natasha Lyonne began her career at a young age, appearing on Pee-wee’s Playhouse before landing roles in dozens of films, including But I’m a Cheerleader and Slums of Beverly Hills. She later became a fan favorite as Nicky Nichols on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, earning an Emmy nomination for her performance.

Lyonne went on to co-create Russian Doll with Amy Poehler, a critically acclaimed series in which she stars as Nadia. She also wrote, directed, and executive produced the show, further establishing herself as a multi-hyphenate in Hollywood.

In recent years, she has continued expanding her work behind the camera while starring in projects like Poker Face, where she also served as a director and executive producer. Beyond acting, Lyonne has remained active as a writer and filmmaker, building a career that spans both indie film and major television success.

Learn more about her career and her net worth below.

How Did Natasha Lyonne Get Rich?

Lyonne built her wealth through a decades-long career in film and television. She first gained recognition in movies like But I’m a Cheerleader and the American Pie franchise before becoming a fan favorite on Orange Is the New Black.

She later expanded her earnings by co-creating, writing, directing, and starring in Russian Doll, and continued that momentum with projects like Poker Face. Her work behind the camera has played a major role in growing her income in recent years.

What Is Natasha Lyonne ’s Net Worth Now?

Lyonne’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Natasha Lyonne in Euphoria Season 3?

Yes, Lyonne is part of the Euphoria Season 3 cast. However, details about her role have not been revealed, and her character is expected to be a new addition to the series.

Her casting has already drawn attention following the show’s Los Angeles premiere on April 07, 2026, where she made headlines for her bold red carpet appearance. Shortly after the event, Lyonne was also reportedly escorted off a flight after failing to comply with crew instructions, according to Page Six.

The incident came just months after she publicly shared a relapse in her sobriety journey. Lyonne later appeared to address the situation on social media, writing in an April 9 post on X, “Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards,” before adding, “Who owns Page Six/New York Post now again?”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).