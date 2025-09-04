Naomi Osaka’s Parents: Everything to Know About Her Supportive Family

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for The Osaka Found

Naomi Osaka has cemented herself as one of the most accomplished tennis players of her generation. She made history by defeating now-retired tennis legend Serena Williams to win the 2018 US Open, went on to capture four Grand Slam titles, and became the first Asian player to hold the world No. 1 ranking. Yet even at the height of her career, Osaka has shown she knows when to prioritize her well-being.

She famously skipped out on the 2021 French Open and Wimbledon to focus on her mental health. And after taking some time off to work on herself, she made a comeback as the Chief Community Health Advocate of Modern Health, an online platform meant to promote well-being within the workplace. “By being so transparent and honest, Naomi has really helped reframe and normalize the conversation of mental health,” Modern Health founder and CEO Alyson Watson told Cheddar in May 2022.

In July 2023, Osaka stepped away from tennis for a more joyful reason — she and then-boyfriend, rapper Cordae, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Shai. Now, just two years later, Osaka is back on the court and thriving. She recently advanced to the 2025 US Open semifinals, her first Grand Slam semifinal since becoming a mother, all while debuting bold, Osaka-designed Nike outfits that pay tribute to New York City with crystal embellishments and vibrant detailing.

With Naomi now balancing motherhood and a successful comeback season, it’s the perfect moment to look back at the supportive parents and family who helped shape her journey. Find out more below.

Leonard Francois and Tamaki Osaka

Naomi’s father, Leonard Francois, hails from Haiti, while Tamaki Osaka is Japanese. They met in Japan when Tamaki was a high school student and Leonard was in college, according to Marie Claire. They began dating and kept it secret for years knowing that Tamaki’s family would disapprove. Unfortunately, their fears were right: When her family learned of their romance, they didn’t speak to her for about five years.

Tamaki gave birth to Mari Osaka in 1996 and Naomi in 1997 while living in Japan. They then moved to Long Island, New York in 2000, where Francois’ relatives were residing at the time. They have since relocated to Florida, even though it seems that their true home is cheering on Naomi from the sidelines.

Naomi’s Father Always Had A Plan

According to Naomi’s father himself, he always planned to raise advanced tennis players and admitted to taking his inspiration from the Williams sisters’ father, Richard Williams, Jr., who served as their tennis coach growing up. “The blueprint was already there,” Leonard told The New York Times in 2018. “I just had to follow it.” While Naomi is still in the game, her older sister retired in 2021.

While Leonard was never trained in tennis, he apparently likes to give his daughter peaceful words of wisdom while she plays. “Yeah, he’s so annoying. Oh, my God. Do you hear his on-court coaching? I can’t believe it. He runs up to the bench talking about, ‘Be calm.’ That’s it. He doesn’t give me any tactics. I can’t believe this. I was so mad,” Osaka joked in a 2019 interview, per Tennis World. At the time, she had just stopped working with her former coach Jermaine Jenkins.

Naomi’s Parents Wanted Her To Have A Strong Sense Of Culture

Naomi gave up her American citizenship so she could play tennis for Japan in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Her strong identity as an Asian woman is a goal her Japanese mother had since she birthed the star. “We made the decision that Naomi would represent Japan at an early age,” Tamaki recalled to the Wall Street Journal in 2018. “She was born in Osaka and was brought up in a household of Japanese and Haitian culture. Quite simply, Naomi and her sister Mari have always felt Japanese, so that was our only rationale. It was never a financially motivated decision, nor were we ever swayed either way by any national federation.”

Naomi’s Mom Is Her No. 1 Fan

In 2021, Naomi gushed about how supportive her mom has always been of her tennis career. “Growing up, I saw my mother work incredibly hard to support me and my passion for play,” she told People. “She always put others first and encouraged me to embrace my diversity.

She continued on to say that she’s still learning how to be a role model herself, but regardless, she just wants people to believe in themselves. “Every role model I’ve had has inspired me to dream big. To level up in every way. And while I’m still working on how to be the best role model I can be, I want to show them that I stick to my beliefs and love who I am,” she explained. “Then maybe one day it will help them feel confident that it’s okay to be different and create their own lane – as long as they remain true to themselves.”