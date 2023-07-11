Naomi Osaka Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Boyfriend Cordae: Report

Naomi Osaka, 25, is a mom! The Japanese professional tennis player welcomed a daughter in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Cordae recently, according to PEOPLE. “They are doing well,” a person close to the couple told the outlet on Tuesday, July 11. The exact date of birth nor the name of their new bundle of joy was revealed. Naomi has not publicly announced the arrival of her daughter as of this writing.

Naomi and Cordae’s happy news comes just five weeks after they announced that their baby was going to be a girl. The news coincided with the then-mum-to-be’s baby shower. She took to Instagram in early June to share photos from the celebratory occasion and posed for several photos with her baby bump on display. There was also an adorable photo of Cordae kissing her bump as they enjoyed the sunny weather outside included.

Naomi first revealed she was pregnant in Jan. 2023. She shared a photo of her sonogram on Instagram and added a detailed message and caption that explained it all. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she wrote. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure,” she continued. “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

Naomi and Cordae have been in a relationship since 2018 and keep their lives together pretty private. “We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us,” Cordae told GQ in Feb. 2021. “So we kind of move very reclusively.” When Naomi wasn’t enjoying her time with her beau, she was winning big in the tennis world. One of her most recent big wins was at the 2021 Australian Open, where she eliminated fellow tennis champ, now retired Serena Williams.