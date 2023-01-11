Naomi Osaka, 25, Pregnant: Tennis Star Announces She’s Expecting 1st Child

Naomi Osaka let her fans know she is going to have one historic year. The 25-year-old tennis champion took to her Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to reveal she is pregnant with her first child! Alongside a snap of her sonogram, Naomi wrote, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

The two-time U.S. Open winner went on to share a sweet message in both English and Japanese. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha,” Osaka continued. “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

Naomi has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, full name Cordae Amari Dunston, since 2018. “We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us,” Cordae told GQ. “So we kind of move very reclusively.” He added that they don’t share their relationship much on social media. “We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred,” he said. “A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred.”

In the same interview, Naomi revealed how Cordae keeps her mentally strong, especially before big tennis matches. “Sometimes I would call Cordae, and maybe in some of the calls I would cry,“ she said at the time. “And he flew out, even though he was really busy. I really appreciated that. I’m not sure if I’ve told him that. I feel like he actually really helped me win just, like, keeping up the motivation.”

The show of support was even more appreciated when the tennis player announced her withdrawal from the 2021 French Open on Instagram and cited the need to maintain her mental health. Cordae commented on the post, sweetly writing, “No need to apologize to ANYBODY!”

It certainly sounds like the gorgeous couple are on the same page and ready to start a family! HollywoodLife will keep you posted on any exciting baby news from Naomi!