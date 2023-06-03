Naomi Osaka, 25, Shows Off Bare Baby Bump As She Reveals Sex Of 1st Baby At Shower: Photos

Naomi Osaka looked over the moon during her baby shower where she revealed the sex of her first child! The tennis champ, 25, took to her Instagram on June 2 to share photos from the big event, where she let fans know that she and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, are expecting a daughter! Rocking a crop top and cargo pants, Naomi showed off her bare baby bump while standing in front of a sign reading: “A little princess is on the way.”

The Grand Slam darling was all smiles in the cute carousel, as she posed for several pics. One featured a close-up of Naomi with a sparkle in her eye as she adjusted her baseball cap. Another had her throwing up peace signs alongside Cordae.

The last snap featured Cordae, full name Cordae Amari Dunston, leaning over to kiss Naomi’s bare belly. Too cute! The entertainer also shared the photo to his own Instagram Story, adding the hashtag #GirlDad.

Back in January, Naomi revealed she was pregnant by sharing a snap of her sonogram. The Grand Slam darling wrote, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.” She went on to share a sweet message in both English and Japanese. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha,” Osaka continued. “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

Meanwhile, Naomi and Cordae have been going from strength to strength since 2018. “We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us,” Cordae told GQ in 2021. “So we kind of move very reclusively.” He added that they try to keep their love life private. “We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred,” he said. “A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred.”