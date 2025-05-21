Nancy Mace’s Ex-Fiance: About Patrick Bryant

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nancy Mace accused her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, and three other men of sexual abuse, which they all denied. Her story gripped the nation when she unveiled a nude photo of herself to Congress during a May 2025 hearing with the House Cybersecurity, Information Technology and Government Innovation Subcommittee, that Bryant allegedly took of her.

Below, learn more about Bryant, his past relationship with Mace and his response to her accusations.

Who Is Patrick Bryant?

Bryant is an entrepreneur, who co-founded Code/+/Trust, a software development firm in Charleston, South Carolina, per his LinkedIn. Additionally, Bryant is a business partner at the human resource engagement software company Teamphoria, and he co-founded the broadcast video service Go To Team.

How Long Were Nancy Mace & Patrick Bryant Together?

Mace and Bryant were engaged from 2022 to 2023 when they split. Not much else is known about their former relationship, but Mace accused Bryant of sexually abusing her.

What Did Nancy Mace Accuse Patrick Bryant of Doing?

Mace presented her sexual abuse allegations against Bryant and three other men to the House of Representatives in February 2025. Three months later, she showed a nude picture of herself to Congress during a hearing, claiming that her ex-fiancé had the snapshot of her and other women being sexually abused in a digital cache.

“I would run through a brick wall to protect women and girls in South Carolina and to other potential victims,” Mace noted during her address to Congress. “I want you to know I have your back.”

In response to her allegations, Bryant responded that he “categorically [denies] the false and outrageous claims made by Nancy Mace,” per The Independent.

“I have never raped anyone. I have never hidden cameras. I have never harmed any woman. These accusations are not just false. They are malicious and deeply personal,” Bryant said. “My mistake was loving and trusting someone who later weaponized our relationship.”

Bryant also accused Mace of making these allegations “only while standing in Congress, purportedly shielded by legal immunity” and added, “If she believed them to be true, and there was evidence to support her accusations, she would say them outside the chamber, away from her public role and protections, and pursue them through proper legal channels.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.