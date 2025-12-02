‘Mother Mary’ Movie Starring Anne Hathaway: How to Watch, Release Date, Cast & More

Anne Hathaway will lead the upcoming A24 melodrama Mother Mary. The Devil Wears Prada actress and her co-stars wrapped filming last year, and the trailer for the movie was released in late 2025. In the film, Anne plays a pop star whose relationship with her former friend becomes complicated. Anne hyped up fans for the trailer’s release by sharing the posters to her Instagram in December 2025 alongside the mysterious tease, “This is not a ghost story. This is not a love story.”

Here, Hollywood Life breaks down everything we know so far about Mother Mary.

What Is Mother Mary About?

Mother Mary follows the titular character, a pop singer, who develops a psychosexual affair with her fashion designer Sam.

The official logline reads, “Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm, on the eve of her comeback performance.”

The trailer opens with Anne in character as she takes the stage for Mother Mary’s highly anticipated comeback performance. The teaser cuts to her visiting Sam in need of a dress. The estranged besties clearly have unresolved beef as Sam tells Mother Mary that she’s refused to listen to her music for a decade.

“We’re reinventing you,” Sam is heard saying toward the end of the intense trailer, which shows snippets of bloody, gravity-defying and emotional moments with the titular character.

Can I Stream the Mother Mary Movie? How to Watch it

Viewers will not be able to stream Mother Mary immediately; A24 is releasing the film exclusively in theaters in April 2026. An exact release date has yet to be announced.

Who Is in the Mother Mary Cast?

In addition to Anne, the rest of the main cast of Mother Mary includes Michaela Coel as Sam Anselm and Hunter Schafer as Hilda.

Other cast members are Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista, Sian Clifford and FKA twigs.