'Moonfall': Everything To Know About Halle Berry's New Space Thriller

‘Moonfall’ is experienced director Ronald Emmerich’s latest disaster film and it includes an all-star cast facing a world-ending threat. Find out everything you need to know about the new release here.

Moonfall is the next highly-anticipated space thriller being brought to audiences by Ronald Emmerich, who is known for directing several action-packed disaster movies in the past. With stars like Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, the sci-fi film is sure to not only attract a large amount of audiences, but also include fantastic portrayals of important characters. The flick celebrated its premiere on Jan. 31 and brought out its stars dressed to impress while posing for epic photos on the red carpet.

‘Moonfall’ release date & where to watch

Halle Berry
‘Moonfall’ will be released on Feb. 4, 2022. ( © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Moonfall will be released in theaters on Feb. 4. It will exclusively stay in theaters for a while before it’s available digitally on streaming platforms and beyond on a yet to be released date.

‘Moonfall’ cast & crew

The film will include many recognizable stars, led by Halle, who plays Jo Fowler, and Patrick, who plays Brian Harper. Other stars include John Bradley, who plays K.C. Houseman, Michael Peña, who plays Tom Lopez, and Donald Sutherland, who plays Holdenfield.

‘Moonfall’ plot 

Halle Berry
Halle Berry in ‘Moonfall.’ ( © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Moonfall brings you the fascinating story of when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with life and Earth. With weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler teams up with an astronaut from her past, Brian Harper, and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman, for an impossible last-ditch mission into space to save humanity. The unlikely heroes will mount the impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving everyone they love behind, only to find out that our moon is not what we think it is.

‘Moonfall’ trivia

Moonfall was filmed in Beaconsfield, Montreal in 2020, according to IMDB. One interesting tidbit is that Harald Kloser “recorded the soundtrack at Synchron Stage, a stage in the area of the former movie studios Rosenhügel, in Vienna, Austria, during September 2021. The instruments, such as the strings, have been recorded separately for more flexibility during the post production of the movie.”