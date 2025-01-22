‘Mob Wives’ Cast: Meet the Stars of the Reality Series

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mob Wives was a popular reality TV show that every millennial grew up watching on VH1. Find out what everyone in the cast has been up to since the show ended below!

Karen Gravano

Karen Gravano is the daughter of mobster, Sammy “The Bull,” who was an under boss in the Gambino crime family. Sammy was released from jail in 2017. Post-Mob Wives, Karen went on WEtv’s show, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Star, with her then-boyfriend Giovan, who went by the name Storm. After their breakup, she began dating Xavier Williams, who is serving a life sentence for drug possession. Karen has her own podcast called, The Sitdown, and she is also the co-owner of a pizzeria called, Pizza Nostra, in New Jersey. She went on to write a bestselling memoir, titled, Mob Daughter: The Mafia, Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano and Me.

Carla Facciolo

Carla Facciolo is the daughter of Louis Facciolo, who was one of the associates of the Gambino crime family. After the show, she launched Carla Faccio Soap and her own prosecco brand.

Drita D’Avanzo

Drita D’Avanzo is the wife of Lee D’Avanzo, who was a member of the Colombo crime family. After Mob Wives ended, she participated in VH1’s Scared Famous to help fundraise for the less fortunate. She went on to experiment with music in 2018, using the stage name Lady Boss, and released the song, “Slap a B****.” Also, as a tribute after Big Ang’s death, she was featured on the track “Big ANGel,” which was by the artist JoJo Pellegrino. In 2019, both Drita and her husband got arrested due to being in the possession of drugs and firearms. Although she was dropped from the charges, her husband had to serve 64 months in jail, due to pleading guilty. She shared with The U.S. Sun that she is getting divorced from Lee, back in 2024. She went on to work as a make-up artist in her own store that goes by her stage name.

Natalie Guerico

Natalie Guerico is the cousin of Joseph Salvatore Merlino, who was a boss of the Philadelphia crime family. After the hit TV show, she launched Natalie Elise Beauty, which creates cruelty-free makeup. In 2020, she had an acting role in the Amazon Prime series called, Gravesend. Natalie is primarily a VIP Host at the premier nightclub, E11even, which is located in Miami.

Renee Graziano

Renee Graziano is the daughter of Anthony Graziano, who was a member in the Bonanno crime family. Post-Mob Wives, she participated in the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother and won third place on season 18. She proactively also went to rehab after Mob Wives ended, and she became a busy grandma of 4 grandchildren. Renee got into acting and starred alongside Real Housewives‘ Teresa Giudice, in the holiday movie, Fuhgeddabout Christmas.

Natalie DiDonato

Natalie DiDonato is a fitness influencer and model. She is the cousin of Frankie “Flowers” D’Alfonso, who was a member of the Philadelphia crime family. On January 22, 2025, she was reported missing by her family, due to missing two flights back home to Florida from Philadelphia.