Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight: Date, Venue, and How to Watch

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are finally set to face off in their highly anticipated fight this week, after months of delays and buildup.

With $40 million and major bragging rights (but no title belts) on the line, many are eager to see how the showdown will unfold between the 58-year-old boxing legend and the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup this week.

When Is the Fight Happening?

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight will take place this Friday, Nov. 15, with the preliminary card starting at 5:30 p.m. ET and the main card kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

Where Is the Fight Taking Place?

The fight will be hosted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The venue, which boasts a seating capacity of 80,000, will provide a massive backdrop for this highly anticipated bout.

How Can I Watch the Fight?

Netflix will be exclusively showcasing the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.

How Long Is the Fight?

Tyson and Paul will face off in eight, two-minute rounds.

Why Was the Fight Postponed?

Originally scheduled for July 20, the bout was pushed back due to Tyson’s ulcer flare-up.

On May 26, paramedics were called to assist Tyson after a medical emergency occurred on an airplane.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to In Touch on May 27, an announcement was made on the flight requesting a doctor. “Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded.” He was later recommended by a doctor to do “light training” for the next several weeks.

Following the incident, a statement from Most Valuable Promotions shared that both fighters agreed “it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.”

A Look at Each Fighter

Tyson, widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, made history by becoming the youngest world heavyweight champion at the age of 20. Here’s a breakdown of his legendary boxing career:

Fights : 58

: 58 Wins : 50 By knockout: 44 By decision: 5 By disqualification: 1

: 50 Losses: 6

Paul, who transitioned from YouTube to boxing, made his debut in a white-collar exhibition match in 2018 before turning professional in 2020. Here’s a look at his fight record: