Mike Jeffries’ Wife: All About Susan Marie Isabel Hansen & Their Marriage

Image Credit: David Pomponio

Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, was arrested on charges related to sex trafficking. Though his indictment has yet to be unsealed, it has been reported that his partner was also arrested. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, stated, “Powerful individuals, for too long, have trafficked and abused for their own sexual pleasure young people with few resources in a dream, a dream of securing a successful career in fashion or entertainment,” according to NBC News.

While Jeffries reportedly has a romantic partner, he is still married, according to Salon. He and his wife have been married since 1971 and share a son. Learn more about Mike’s wife below.

Who is Mike Jeffries?

Mike, born Michael Stanton Jeffries on July 15, 1944, in Oklahoma, is best known as the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, a position he held from 1992 to 2014. He transformed the company’s image after it faced bankruptcy in 1976. In a 2006 interview with Salon, he said, “In every school there are the cool and popular kids, and there are the not-so-cool kids. Candidly, we go after the cool kids. We go after the attractive, all-American kid with a great attitude and a lot of friends.”

Who is Mike Jeffries’ Wife?

Mike is married to Susan Marie Isabel Hansen.

Are Mike Jeffries and His Wife Still Married?

According to Salon, Mike and Susan are still married, but they live separately.

Who is Mike Jeffries’ Partner?

According to PBS News, Mike’s partner is Matthew Smith, who was also accused in the “international sex trafficking and prostitution business” that allegedly took place from 2008 to 2015.

While neither Jeffries nor Smith has publicly commented on the allegations or their arrests, Jeffries’ attorney, Brian Bieber, stated, “We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse — not the media,” according to NBC News. Reports also indicate that a third person, James Jacobson, is involved in the case.