Matthew Smith: About Michael Jeffries’ Partner & His Connection to Abercrombie & Fitch

Michael Jeffries‘ sex trafficking accusations and subsequent indictment is making headlines. The ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO was arrested on October 22, 2024, along with two of his former associates, including Matthew Smith. The federal indictment alleges that Jeffries, Smith and James Jacobson facilitated an “international sex trafficking and prostitution business” while Jeffries was the CEO of the fashion brand.

The indictment, per NBC News, claims that Jeffries, Smith and Jacobson “employed coercive, fraudulent and deceptive tactics in connection with the recruitment, hiring, transportation, obtaining, maintaining, solicitation and payment of the men to engage in commercial sex.”

The three men allegedly recruited aspiring male models and other men to engage in sexual acts at parties, where they were given drugs, alcohol, Viagra and more. Victims were also required to sign non-disclosure agreements and to hand over their wallets and phones, according to the outlet.

During a press conference following the arrests, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said, “On more than one occasion when men did not or could not consent, Jeffries and Smith violated the bodily integrity of these men by subjecting them or continuing to subject them to invasive sexual and violent contact by body parts and other objects.”

Learn more about Matthew Smith, his relationship with Mike Jeffries and his connection not Abercrombie & Fitch, below.

"Powerful individuals, for too long, have trafficked and abused for their own pleasure young people with few resources and a dream."

Who Is Matthew Smith?

Smith is Jeffries’ partner. It’s unclear how long they’ve been together, but he was involved in Jeffries’ business affairs throughout the 2000s. Additionally, Smith and Jeffries have been living together since 2013, per Salon.com.

Where Is Matthew Smith From?

Per NBC News, Smith is a citizen of the United Kingdom.

Is Michael Jeffries Married?

Jeffries has been married to his wife, Susan Hansen, since 1971, and they share a son together. Per Salon.com, Jeffries lives separately from his wife.

Did Matthew Smith Work for Abercrombie & Fitch?

There is no record of Smith ever working for Abercrombie & Fitch. However, Buzzfeed News reported in 2013 that Smith had a “vast influence over the retailer’s operations and strategic direction.” Multiple anonymous employees from the company told the outlet that Smith was present during internal meetings and was involved in the brand’s real estate affairs.