Michael Madsen’s Cause of Death: Updates on How the Actor Died

Michael Madsen, best known for his roles in Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs, died on July 3, 2025. Though a cause of death wasn’t immediately announced, multiple outlets reported what it was suspected to be. The news of Madsen’s death was confirmed by the actor’s publicist, Liz Rodriguez, who also revealed that he was working on multiple projects.

“In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life,” Rodriguez’s statement read, which was also also written by Madsen’s managers, Susan Ferris and Ron Smith, according to ABC News. “Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited.”

Below, learn what the cause of Madsen’s untimely death was and learn more about the actor.

How Old Was Michael Madsen When He Died?

Madsen was 67 years old when he died.

Michael Madsen’s Cause of Death: What We Know So Far

Though an official cause of death has not been disclosed, his publicist, Rodriguez, told ABC News that Madsen is suspected to have died due to cardiac arrest.

Michael Madsen’s Wife

Madsen was married three times throughout his life. His first marriage was to ex-wife Georganne LaPiere from 1984 to 1988, and his second marriage was to Jeannine Bisignano from 1991 to 1995.

In 1996, Madsen married his wife, DeAnna Morgan. The couple appeared to stay together despite the issues they faced in their relationship. In August 2024, Madsen was arrested on a domestic violence charge against his wife. Not much is know about the alleged incident that transpired between the spouses.

Did Michael Madsen Have Children?

Yes, Madsen shared his children, Luke, Kalvin and Hudson, with Morgan. Hudson, unfortunately, died by suicide in January 2022 at the age of 26.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).