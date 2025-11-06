‘Michael’ Biopic Cast: A Guide to the Stars Playing Michael Jackson & More

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Lionsgate

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, features a star-studded ensemble cast. The film explores the beginnings of the late King of Pop, who died in 2009, and how his time with the Jackson 5 catapulted him to build one of the most successful solo music careers in the world.

Below, get to know each star from the Michael biopic movie and who they’re playing.

Jaafar Jackson – Michael Jackson

As the nephew of the late King of Pop, it was only right that Jaafar would honor his uncle. Jaafar is a singer, actor and dancer, bringing his triple-threat skills to the big screen. In 2019, he released his first single, “Got Me Singing.”

After being cast in the role as Michael back in 2023, Jaafar took to Instagram to gush that he was “humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life.”

Colman Domingo – Joe Jackson

Colman is playing the role of Michael’s father, Joe Jackson. The actor has been seen in various roles, the most recent being Candyman, The Running Man and Wicked For Good.

Joe was the patriarch of the Jackson 5 as he pushed his sons to pursue a music career in the late 1960s. Joe died in 2018.

Nia Long – Katherine Jackson

Nia plays the role of Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson. Having grown up with a musical background, Katherine aspired to be a country music singer or an actress.

As for Nia, she’s best known for her performances in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Boyz n The Hood and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Jamal R. Henderson – Jermaine Jackson

Jamal is playing Jermain, the fourth child of Katherine and Joe and second vocalist and bass guitarist for the Jackson 5.

Tre Horton – Marlon Jackson

Marlon will be played by Tre. The sixth child of Joe had a twin brother, who died shortly after his birth.

Rhyan Hill – Tito Jackson

Rhyan is playing the late Tito, who was a founding member of the Jackson 5. After the band found success, Tito embarked on a solo career as a blues musician. Tito died in September 2024 after suffering from a heart attack. He was 70 years old.

David-Jones – Jackie Jackson

David is playing the role of the eldest Jackson brother, Jackie, who is the second child of Joe and Katherine.

Kat Graham – Diana Ross

Kat is portraying the Queen of Motown, Diana, whose 1969 work, Diana Ross Presents the Jackson 5, put the young siblings on the map in the music industry. Known for her hits like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Diana was Motown’s most successful act of the 1960s.

Miles Teller – John Branca

Miles is playing the role of entertainment lawyer and manager John, whom Michael hired after firing his father as his manager. Michael eventually fired John due to his alleged financial meddling.