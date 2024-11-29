Who Won NFL’s Thanksgiving Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers Score

Image Credit: Getty Images

Thanksgiving Day is not just about feasting with family, watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and spending time with loved ones—it’s also about football. The National Football League (NFL) season runs during the fall, so it’s tradition to reserve a spot for football games on Thanksgiving.

This year, three games took place on Thanksgiving, but the prime-time matchup featured the Miami Dolphins versus the Green Bay Packers, with one team earning the chance to enjoy some turkey after the game.

On Thursday, November 28, 2024, the Miami Dolphins braved the cold as they went up against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The NFL shared on X (formerly known as Twitter): “There’s nothing like football on Thanksgiivng. Happy Thanksgiving from the NFL family!” While many fans were thrilled with the outcome, others were left disappointed by their team’s loss on this festive day.

Who Won Between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers?

The Green Bay Packers emerged victorious at home, defeating the Miami Dolphins 30–17, according to ESPN. The game showcased several standout performances. Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins with 365 passing yards, while Packers quarterback Jordan Love tallied 274 passing yards. On the ground, Raheem Mostert recorded 19 rushing yards for the Dolphins, and Josh Jacobs contributed 43 rushing yards for the Packers. In receiving yards, Jonnu Smith stood out with 113 yards, and Tucker Kraft added 78 yards for Green Bay.

When Do the Miami Dolphins Play Again?

The Miami Dolphins will return to the field in Week 14 of the NFL season, facing the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida on Sunday, December 8, 2024. According to ESPN, the Dolphins currently hold a record of five wins and seven losses.

When Do the Green Bay Packers Play Again?

The Green Bay Packers will take the spotlight during Thursday Night Football in Week 14 of the NFL season. They are set to play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thursday, December 5, 2024. At the time of publication, the Packers boast a record of nine wins and three losses, as noted by ESPN.