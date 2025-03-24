Mia Love’s Family: Learn About Her Husband & Their Children

Image Credit: CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, has passed away after a battle with cancer. Her family confirmed the news in a statement on March 23, 2025.

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today,” Mia’s family said in a statement shared to her X account. “She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come.”

Born and raised in New York City, the Haitian-American gradually advanced in politics, becoming the mayor of Saratoga Springs, Utah, in 2010. She went on to serve as the U.S. Representative for Utah’s 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019. Beyond her political career, Mia also worked as a political commentator for CNN.

Find out more about her husband and family below.

Who Is Mia Love’s Husband?

Mia’s husband was Jason Love, whom she met through their shared connection to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The couple married in December 1998.

How Many Children Did Mia Love Have?

Mia and her husband, Jason, had three children together: Alessa, Abigaile, and Peyton.

How Old Was Mia Love When She Died?

Mia was only 49 years old at the time of her passing.

Mia Love’s Cause of Death

Although the family did not explicitly mention the cause of death, it is believed that Mia passed away from glioblastoma, a fast-moving and aggressive form of brain cancer. She was diagnosed in 2022 and given only 10 to 15 months to live. Mia publicly shared her cancer journey in a May 2024 interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, where she revealed that she had been experiencing positive results from a clinical immunotherapy trial.

The news of Mia’s death comes shortly after she confirmed on March 11, 2025, that her cancer had stopped responding to treatment. She shared this update in an open letter published by Deseret News.

“My dear friends, fellow Americans and Utahns,” Mia wrote. “I am taking up my pen, not to say goodbye but to say thank you and express my living wish for you and the America I know.”

“My battle with brain cancer is coming to an end. The disease is no longer responding to treatment and my family and I have shifted our focus from treatments, to enjoying every moment and making memories with the time we have. My life has been extended by exceptional medical care, science and extraordinary professionals who have become dear friends. My extra season of life has also been the result of the faith and prayers of countless friends, known and unknown. The result of such humble faith and pleading prayers have been felt by me and my family in ways too numerous to count. I have always believed that faith and science are inextricably interconnected.”

She added, “In the end, I hope that my life will have mattered and made a difference for the nation I love and the family and friends I adore. I hope you will see the America I know in the years ahead, that you will hear my words in the whisper of the wind of freedom and feel my presence in the flame of the enduring principles of liberty.”