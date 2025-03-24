How Did Mia Love Die? Her Cause of Death

Image Credit: CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman to be elected to Congress, has died after a battle with cancer. Her family confirmed the news in a statement on March 23, 2025. Earlier that month, Mia informed her supporters that she was on the last leg of her cancer journey.

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today,” Mia’s family said in a statement shared to her X account. “She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come.”

Below, learn more about Mia’s life, career, family and cause of death.

Who Is Mia Love?

Mia was a Haitian-American U.S. representative for Utah’s 4th congressional district. She served in the position from 2015 to 2019. Mia was born and raised in New York City, then gradually worked her way up in politics by becoming mayor of Saratoga Springs, Utah, in 2010.

In addition to her public service, Mia was also brought on by CNN as a political commentator.

How Old Was Mia Love?

Mia was 49 years old when she died in March 2025.

How Did Mia Love Die?

Although Mia’s family did not specify her cause of death in their public statement, her glioblastoma cancer journey was public knowledge. Just two weeks before she died, Mia penned a letter announcing that she had stopped responding to treatments.

“My battle with brain cancer is coming to an end,” the late politician wrote, per DesertNews. “The disease is no longer responding to treatment, and my family and I have shifted our focus from treatments, to enjoying every moment and making memories with the time we have. My life has been extended by exceptional medical care, science and extraordinary professionals who have become dear friends. My extra season of life has also been the result of the faith and prayers of countless friends, known and unknown.”

Mia added her final wish for the United States going forward: “My living wish and fervent prayer for you and for this nation is that the America I have known, is the America you fight to preserve and that each citizen, and every leader, will do their part to ensure that the America we know will be the America our grandchildren and great grandchildren will inherit,” she wrote.

“In the end, I hope that my life will have mattered and made a difference for the nation I love and the family and friends I adore,” Mia concluded in her letter. “I hope you will see the America I know in the years ahead, that you will hear my words in the whisper of the wind of freedom and feel my presence in the flame of the enduring principles of liberty.”

What Is Glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma is a form of brain cancer that grows fast and can lead to death within six months if left untreated, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Does Mia Love Have Children?

Yes, Mia is survived by her three children.

Who Is Mia Love’s Husband?

Mia’s husband is Jason Love, whom she met through their connection to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.