MGK’s Children: All About His Daughters Casie & Saga Blade

Machine Gun Kelly may be known for his edgy music and bold persona, but at home, he’s a devoted father. The rapper and actor is a proud girl dad to two daughters—Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon, and baby Saga Blade, his first child with ex‑fiancée Megan Fox.

Though MGK, 35, and Megan, 39, ended their engagement in late 2024, they’ve continued to co-parent their daughter with love and support. And even as he gears up to perform his new single “Cliché” at the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards on June 21, 2025, it’s his offstage moments—like sharing red carpet time with Casie or celebrating Saga’s first milestones—that truly reveal the heart of his role as a dad.

Find out more about his daughters and the special bond he shares with them below.

Casie Colson Baker

Casie, born in July 2009, is MGK’s eldest daughter, whom he shares with ex Emma. He often praises her creativity, confidence, and sense of humor. On The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021, MGK reflected on her vibrant personality, saying, “I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it’s this pure bounce, she’s so excited for life like she’s so young in her life.”

“I’ve experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that,” he continued.

Casie’s honesty also became a turning point in MGK’s life. On the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, he shared how she confronted him: “Dad, you know I can tell when you’re high?” He recalled, “It broke my heart. It was the ultimate let‑down,” and it sparked his journey to sobriety.

Not just a fan at home, Casie has accompanied him to high-profile events. She made her red carpet debut at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, later attending the 2021 American Music Awards where MGK won Favorite Rock Artist, and walked with him at the premiere of his film The Last Son.

Saga Blade Fox-Baker

Saga Blade, the first child MGK shares with Fox, arrived on March 27, 2025. During an interview on Today, MGK explained that her name holds deep meaning. He shared that Saga refers to “an epic story” and also ties to his Norwegian heritage, where Saga is known as the goddess of storytelling.

In November 2024, Megan revealed she was expecting by posting a series of baby bump photos on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” a reference to the miscarriage she experienced with MGK in 2022. Megan later opened up about the loss in her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, where she shared that the pregnancy had lasted nearly ten weeks. She also spoke about the emotional impact of the experience during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Four months after Megan’s announcement, MGK shared that their daughter had arrived. “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” he wrote on Instagram.

Despite no longer being together, MGK has called Megan “a great mom” and said that she’s “killing it” when it comes to raising their daughter.