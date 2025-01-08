Meredith Vieira’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Makes

Image Credit: WireImage

Meredith Vieira has made great strides when it comes to her long-lasting career. Find out how much her huge net worth comes out to.

Who Is Meredith Vieira?

Meredith Vieira is an American journalist and TV host. She began as a local reporter in Rhode Island and hustled her way to become an investigative journalist for WCBS. Her career continued to sky rocket as she was promoted to become the correspondent for 60 Minutes and a co-anchor at CBS Morning News. Meredith transitioned to ABC to become a co-host on the notorious The View show. She then took another route in her career and went from daytime co-host to being the first host of the addictive primetime show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, through which she became a household name for most Americans. Meredith didn’t stop there, instead she fully delved herself into having her very own talk show called by her name. Most recently, she has become a staple as a TV host for the fun game show 25 Words or Less.

What Is Meredith Vieira’s Net Worth?

Meredith’s net worth is a whopping $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who Was Meredith Vieira’s Husband?

Meredith’s husband was Richard Cohen, who was also a journalist. The love birds were married for 38 years. They shared three children together including Lily, Gabriel and Benjamin. Richard got his start at the United Press International. He became most known for his popular column in The Washington Post that he wrote for over 4 decades. He went on to write a book with reporter Jules Witcover, which was called A Heartbeat Away: The Investigation and Resignation of Vice President Spiro T. Agnew.

What Was Richard Cohen’s Cause of Death?

Richard passed away in December 2024 on Christmas Eve, however his death was announced in January 2025, according to People. He passed away after fighting a two-month-long battle with pneumonia. He was 76 and struggled with multiple sclerosis for more than 50 years. Richard also survived two cancer diagnoses in his life. He wrote a memoir titled Chasing Hope: A Patient’s Deep Dive into Step Cells, Faith, and the Future, which came out in 2018 and heavily focused on his emotional and physical struggles living with multiple sclerosis.