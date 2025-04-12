How Old Are the Menendez Brothers in 2025? Lyle and Erik’s Ages Today

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Lyle and Erik Menendez continue to serve life sentences in prison for the brutal murders of their parents on August 20, 1989. Thirty-five years later, the case of the Menendez brothers has garnered renewed attention, largely due to Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, followed by a Netflix documentary that included previously unreleased phone call recordings between the brothers and director Alejandro Hartmann.

With growing public interest in the case and the allegations of sexual abuse that Judge Stanley Weisberg had barred from the trial, the Menendez brothers are seeing a potential path to freedom. In early October 2024, former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office was reviewing the case after the brothers’ attorneys requested prosecutors to recommend a resentencing, which could potentially lead to their release. However, with the transition to new DA Nathan Hochman, the review process has experienced a slight delay.

As news about the Menendez brothers’ case continues to unfold, here’s a look back at the brothers at the time of the incident, how old they are now, and more.

How Old Were Lyle and Erik When They Killed Their Parents?

Lyle and Erik were 21 and 18 years old, respectively, when they shot and killed their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in their family’s Beverly Hills mansion in 1989. The couple was in their 40s at the time of their deaths.

How Old Were the Menendez Brothers When They Were Sentenced?

In 1996, the Menendez brothers were found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing their parents. At that time, Lyle was 28 and Erik was 25.

In February 2025, Erik shared his experience behind bars during an appearance on TMZ’s podcast, “2 Angry Men.” Reflecting on his time in prison at around 29 years old, he explained, “I was picked on, bullied violently, and it was traumatic and it was continual. Those are things that a lot of inmates in prison go through when they’re not part of a gang structure and they come in and they’re basically lone wolves, they just have to be by themselves. Prison can be hard, and there’s a lot of suffering in prison…I’m not gonna fight back, I’m not going to engage, and I had no one really to turn to for help, and I was separated from Lyle.”

How Old Are the Menendez Brothers Now?

As of 2025, Lyle is 57 years old, born on January 10, and Erik is 54, with his birthday on November 27.

Are the Menendez Brothers Getting a New Sentence?

On November 25, 2024, Lyle and Erik appeared in court for the first time in 28 years to review new evidence related to their case. The hearing, scheduled as a status conference, was not expected to lead to any immediate decisions but could impact the next steps in their ongoing efforts to secure their release.

The hearing was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time, and the brothers were expected to attend via video link from their prison in San Diego, California. Judge Michael Jesic imposed strict restrictions for the hearing: no cameras will be allowed in the courtroom, and all cell phones must be placed in sealed bags.

A resentencing hearing was also set for December 11, 2024, giving attorney Hochman additional time to complete his review of the case. California Governor Gavin Newsom also announced he will delay making a clemency decision, opting to defer to the newly elected district attorney. Newsom stated that he “recognizes voters have entrusted District Attorney-elect Hochman with this responsibility” and “will defer to the DA-elect’s review and analysis of the Menendez case before making any clemency decisions.”

The December 2024 hearing, however, was postponed. The Menendez brothers are now scheduled to return to court on March 20, 2025, for a hearing to determine whether they should be resentenced.

Prosecutors have previously submitted a recommendation for the brothers’ resentencing, suggesting they receive a new sentence of 50 years to life. Since they were under 26 years old at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for parole immediately under a California law that went into effect in 2018.

The Menendez brothers previously had a court hearing set for November 29, 2024, according to Variety, which followed the discovery of evidence suggesting that their father, Jose, sexually abused his children.

“We have been given evidence, including a photocopy of a letter allegedly sent by one of the brothers to another family member, discussing being the victim of molestation,” Gascón shared at the time, per the outlet. He also mentioned, “We’ve received evidence provided by the defense, including claims from a member of the Menudo band who alleged he was molested by the father.”

Roy Rosselló, a former member of the Puerto Rican boy band sensation Menudo, spoke out in the 2023 Peacock documentary Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, where he alleged that he was abused by the music executive when he was 14.

