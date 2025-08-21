How Old Are the Menendez Brothers in 2025? Lyle and Erik’s Age Today

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Lyle and Erik Menendez continue to serve life sentences in prison for the brutal murders of their parents on August 20, 1989. Thirty-five years later, the Menendez brothers have garnered renewed attention, largely due to Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, followed by a Netflix documentary that included previously unreleased phone call recordings between the brothers and director Alejandro Hartmann. Now, the siblings stand a chance; after being resentenced, Lyle and Erik have their parole hearings scheduled for August 21 and 22, 2025.

In early October 2024, former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office was reviewing the case after the brothers’ attorneys requested prosecutors to recommend a resentencing, which could potentially lead to their release. However, the review process was prolonged after new DA Nathan Hochman expressed his opposition to the brothers’ resentencing.

As news about the Menendez brothers’ case continues to unfold, here’s a look back at the brothers at the time of the incident, how old they are now, and more.

How Old Were Lyle and Erik When They Killed Their Parents?

Lyle and Erik were 21 and 18 years old, respectively, when they shot and killed their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in their family’s Beverly Hills mansion in 1989. The couple was in their 40s at the time of their deaths.

How Old Were the Menendez Brothers When They Were Sentenced?

In 1996, the Menendez brothers were found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing their parents. At that time, Lyle was 28 and Erik was 25.

In February 2025, Erik shared his experience behind bars during an appearance on TMZ‘s podcast, “2 Angry Men.” Reflecting on his time in prison at around 29 years old, he explained, “I was picked on, bullied violently, and it was traumatic and it was continual. Those are things that a lot of inmates in prison go through when they’re not part of a gang structure and they come in and they’re basically lone wolves, they just have to be by themselves. Prison can be hard, and there’s a lot of suffering in prison…I’m not gonna fight back, I’m not going to engage, and I had no one really to turn to for help, and I was separated from Lyle.”

How Old Are the Menendez Brothers Now?

As of August 2025, Lyle is 57 years old. He will turn 58 on January 10, 2026. Erik is currently 54, and he will turn 55 on November 27.

Are the Menendez Brothers Being Released?

On November 25, 2024, Lyle and Erik appeared in court for the first time in 28 years to review new evidence related to their case. A resentencing hearing was then set for December 11, 2024, giving new DA Hochman additional time to complete his review of the case. California Governor Gavin Newsom also announced he wouldn’t make a clemency decision, opting to defer to the newly elected district attorney. Newsom stated that he “recognizes voters have entrusted District Attorney-elect Hochman with this responsibility” and “will defer to the DA-elect’s review and analysis of the Menendez case before making any clemency decisions.”

The Menendez brothers also had a court hearing in late 2024, according to Variety, which followed the discovery of evidence suggesting that their father, José, sexually abused his children.

“We have been given evidence, including a photocopy of a letter allegedly sent by one of the brothers to another family member, discussing being the victim of molestation,” Gascón shared at the time, per the outlet. He also mentioned, “We’ve received evidence provided by the defense, including claims from a member of the Menudo band who alleged he was molested by the father.”

Roy Rosselló, a former member of the Puerto Rican boy band sensation Menudo, spoke out in the 2023 Peacock documentary Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, and he alleged that he was abused by José when he was 14.

The December 2024 hearing was postponed, and the Menendez brothers were officially resentenced to 50 years to life on May 13, 2025. This made them eligible for parole, which will be decided during their August 21 and 22, 2025, hearings.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).