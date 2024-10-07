Melania Trump’s Memoir: Release Date & More Details on Her New Book

Image Credit: Getty Images

Melania Trump, the former First Lady of the United States, is set to release her highly anticipated memoir, offering a rare glimpse into her life in the White House and more. “As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts,” the 54-year-old former model said in a video posted to her X account on Thursday. “I believe it is important to share my perspective — the truth,” Melania added.

Donald Trump‘s campaign advisers and sources close to the couple have said that Melania — who married the former president in 2005 — is supportive of him and his political ambitions. They added that she is very selective about her political appearances and has been focused on raising their son, Barron. However, Melania seemingly contradicts her husband’s stance on abortion in her book.

“It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government,” Melania wrote in her memoir, according to The Guardian. “Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes. Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life.”

In promotional materials, Skyhorse Publishing described the book as an “intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.” The memoir is expected to include “stories and images never before shared with the public,” according to the publisher.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming memoir.

What Will the Memoir Cover?

Melania’s office announced last month that her memoir, Melania, would be released this fall, describing it as “a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity, and defined personal excellence.”

According to the publisher, the book will include reflections on her childhood in Slovenia, a “chance encounter” with her husband that “forever changed the course of her life,” and “behind-the-scenes” stories from her time in the White House during Trump’s controversial presidency.

“Melania offers an unprecedented look into her time as a First Lady who was born outside the United States — a role she embraced with honor and dedication. It brings readers into her world and presents an in-depth account of a woman who has led a remarkable life on her own terms. Melania Trump’s story is one of resilience and independence, showcasing her strength and unwavering commitment to her true self.”

When Will the Memoir Be Released?

The book will be released on Tuesday, October 8, amid the final weeks of the current campaign cycle as Trump seeks re-election in a face-off with Democratic nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump provided a blurb for his wife’s book, writing, “Melania is my rock and foundation, and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without her by my side.”