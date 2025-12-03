Maxx Morando Net Worth: How Much Money Miley Cyrus’ Fiancé Has

Image Credit: WireImage

Maxx Morando has been linked to one of the most famous names in the entertainment industry since 2021: Miley Cyrus. Now that the happy couple are engaged, Maxx is under an even brighter spotlight than before. But as a dedicated musician, he’s no stranger to the public eye. And outside of his relationship with Miley, Maxx has built his own strong portfolio of work, increased his net worth and branched out to other ventures.

Maxx and Miley sparked engagement rumors when they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, where the “Flowers” artist showed off what appeared to be an engagement ring. Shortly thereafter, it was confirmed that the duo got engaged after four years of dating.

Below, find out Maxx’s net worth and how he makes money.

What Does Maxx Morando Do for a Living?

Maxx is a drummer, music producer and fashion designer. He is best known for playing with the band Liily, the Los Angeles-based rock band that was formed in 2016. In 2022, they performed for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

What Is Maxx Morando’s Net Worth? How He Makes Money

Maxx’s financial standing isn’t as public as Miley’s, but multiple outlets have estimated his net worth to be around $3 million as of 2025.

Maxx’s earnings partially come from releasing music as a drummer for the band Liily. The band has released several successful songs, including “Anvil,” “Early Bopper” and “Monkey.”

He previously played for The Regrettes, and collaborated with them on multiple songs such as “Hey Now,” “Marshmallow World” and “Dancing on My Own.”

As a collaborator on Miley’s Endless Summer Vacation album, Maxx is credited as a writer and producer for the tracks “Handstand” and “Violet Chemistry.”

What Is Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth?

Miley’s net worth currently stands at $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Grammy award winner has been in the music business since she was a child and quickly reached global fame upon starring in the Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana sitcom.

Though she’s one of the music industry’s biggest names, Miley is also an actress, having starred in the movies The Last Song and So Undercover in addition to landing guest roles in Two and a Half Men and Black Mirror.