Is Miley Cyrus Engaged to Maxx Morando? What We Know About Her Diamond Ring

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, became the talk of the town at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in early December 2025. While posing on the red carpet together, pictures captured the diamond ring that Miley was wearing on her wedding finger. The jewelry quickly sparked engagement rumors about the couple, who have been dating since 2021.

So, is it true — is Miley engaged to Maxx? Here, Hollywood Life breaks down everything we know so far about Miley’s relationship with Maxx and whether or not they’re engaged.

How Old Is Maxx Morando?

Maxx is 27 years old as of December 2025. He was born on November 16, 1998, according to multiple outlets.

How Ols Is Miley Cyrus?

Miley is 33 years old as of December 2025. She was born on November 23, 1992.

Is Miley Cyrus Engaged to Maxx Morando?

Miley has not confirmed or denied whether she’s engaged to Maxx.

Does Miley Cyrus Have an Engagement Ring?

Since neither Miley nor Maxx has addressed the engagement rumors, it’s still unclear if she has an engagement ring. The “Flowers” hitmaker is known for rocking various types of rings, though. During a 2016 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Disney Channel alum was asked about the engagement ring she had at the time when she was dating Liam Hemsworth.

“This is really weird, because this is like real jewelry, and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy,” Miley explained. “They don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up. So, sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And [Liam’s] kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’ [And] I am like, ‘This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.'”

Was Miley Cyrus Married Before?

Yes, Miley was previously married to her ex-husband, Liam, from December 2018 until they announced their separation in August 2019. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

How Long Have Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Been Dating?

Miley and Maxx have been together since 2021, and they’ve kept most of their relationship out of the spotlight. However, Miley has occasionally opened up about her connection to the Liily band member.

During her February 2024 Grammy Awards acceptance speech, Miley affectionately called Max, “my love,” while thanking him and her family for their support. That November, she spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about their six-year age gap.

“He grew up with a laptop, [and] I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters,” the Last Song actress pointed out. “Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.”

Adding that Maxx is “very similar” to her, Miley said that, as a duo, they “just don’t take life too seriously.”