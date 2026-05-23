Is Miley Cyrus Married to Maxx Morando? What We Know After Tish Called Him Her ‘Husband’

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando became the talk of the town at her Walk of Fame induction ceremony in May 2026. The pop singer’s mom, Tish Cyrus, hinted that the couple had already wed when she was reportedly heard calling Maxx Miley’s “husband.” So, did they get married?

Maxx and Miley — who have been together since 2021 — confirmed their engagement at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in early December 2025. While posing on the red carpet together, pictures captured the diamond ring that Miley was wearing on her wedding finger.

So, is it true — did Miley marry Maxx yet? Here, Hollywood Life breaks down everything we know so far about their relationship.

How Old Is Maxx Morando?

Maxx is 27 years old as of May 2026. He was born on November 16, 1998, according to multiple outlets.

How Ols Is Miley Cyrus?

Miley is 33 years old as of May 2026. She was born on November 23, 1992.

Is Miley Cyrus Married to Maxx Morando?

Miley has not confirmed or denied whether she’s married to Maxx.

Does Miley Cyrus Have an Engagement Ring?

Since several outlets confirmed that Miley and Maxx are engaged, Miley’s rock is likely an engagement ring. The “Flowers” hitmaker is known for rocking various types of rings, though. During a 2016 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Disney Channel alum was asked about the engagement ring she had at the time when she was dating Liam Hemsworth.

“This is really weird, because this is like real jewelry, and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy,” Miley explained. “They don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up. So, sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And [Liam’s] kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’ [And] I am like, ‘This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.'”

Jewelry expert and The Clear Cut CEO Olivia Landau estimated Miley’s ring is likely between 3 to 4 carats and may have cost between $75,000 and $150,000.

Was Miley Cyrus Married Before?

Yes, Miley was previously married to her ex-husband, Liam, from December 2018 until they announced their separation in August 2019. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

How Long Have Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Been Together?

Miley and Maxx have been together since 2021, and they’ve kept most of their relationship out of the spotlight. However, Miley has occasionally opened up about her connection to the Liily band member.

During her February 2024 Grammy Awards acceptance speech, Miley affectionately called Max, “my love,” while thanking him and her family for their support. That November, she spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about their six-year age gap.

“He grew up with a laptop, [and] I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters,” the Last Song actress pointed out. “Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.”

Adding that Maxx is “very similar” to her, Miley said that, as a duo, they “just don’t take life too seriously.”