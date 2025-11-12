‘Mature’ by Hilary Duff Meaning: A Breakdown of the Song’s Lyrics & Inspiration

Image Credit: Getty Images for Academy Museum

Hilary Duff finally went back, back to the beginning of her pop star roots. The former Lizzie McGuire star released her 2025 single, “Mature,” that November, and fans are still clamoring over the song’s lyrics and their meaning. The track is a recollection of a past, unknown relationship when Hilary dated an older man. Naturally, the song prompted listeners to contemplate whom she is singing about.

“Mature” is Hilary’s first piece of music she’s released in a decade, and fans can’t wait for her to perform live in the new year.

Below, Hollywood Life has a breakdown of the lyrics and meaning of Hilary’s 2025 single, “Mature.”

What Is Hilary Duff’s Song ‘Mature’ About?

Hilary explained in a press release that “Mature” is “a little conversation that my present self is having with my younger self.”

“The two of us are reflecting on a past experience and sending love to each other,” the Disney Channel alum noted. “It’s a chuckle, a wink and a sense of being grateful that we are sure footed in where we landed.”

Who Were the ‘Mature’ Song Lyrics Written About?

Hilary has not confirmed who “Mature was inspired by, but the lyrics point to a past relationship with an older man, who’s now dating a similar-looking younger girl.

“She looks / Like all of your girls but blonder,” the Younger star sings in the chorus. “A little like me, just younger / Bet she loves when she hears you say / ‘You’re so mature for your agе, babe’ / She looks / Like shе could be your daughter / Like me before I got smarter / When I was flattered to hear you say ‘You’re so mature for your age, babe,’ oh.”

In a separate verse, Hilary recalls listening to the song “Strawberry Letter 23” by The Brothers Johnson and hiding her “car at Carbon Beach so I wasn’t seen at yours.” Carbon Beach is located in Malibu, California.

Is ‘Mature’ About Hilary Duff’s Ex-Boyfriend Joel Madden?

Fans of Hilary are convinced that “Mature” was inspired by her past romance with ex-boyfriend Joel Madden. The former couple started dating in 2004 when Hilary was a teenager. They broke up about two years later, and Joel started dating his current wife, Nicole Richie.

Nicole and Hilary have remained friends for years, and the reality TV personality even showed her support for Hilary’s 2025 track in a sweet Instagram Story. In it, Nicole included a shot of her and the How I Met Your Father alum wearing black outfits, laughing and holding hands on the ground.

“‘Mature’ is not the word I would use to describe us, but regardless, this song is a BOP,” Nicole wrote across the Story.