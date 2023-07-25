Matt Damon’s Wife: Everything To Know About Luciana Barroso & Their Relationship

Matt Damon is an actor known for his roles in hit movies including Good Will Hunting, The Martian, Ocean’s Eleven, and more.

He is married to Luciana Barroso.

His latest film, Oppenheimer, premiered on Jul. 21, 2023.

Matt Damon, 52, is most known for starring in countless Hollywood hits including Ocean’s Eleven and the Oscar-winning film, Good Will Hunting. He is also known for his famous friendship with fellow actor Ben Affleck, who he has starred alongside in several films. However, when the Hollywood heartthrob is not busy working on the set of movies, he is often spotted with his wife and kids. Below is everything to know about Matt’s wife, their love story, and their family!

Who Is Matt Damon’s Wife?

The Cambridge, Massachusetts born A-lister has been married to Luciana “Lucy” Barroso, 46, for nearly 20 years! The brunette beauty and Matt got married in 2005 just two years after they first met. Since then, their love story has continued to blossom and he remains sprung over the Argentine native.

During a Jul. 2013 interview with Esquire (via The New York Daily News), Matt revealed that he was happy that he fell in love with a regular person. “I got lucky. I fell in love with a civilian,” he told the outlet of his marriage to Lucy. “Not an actress and not a famous actress at that. Because then the attention doesn’t double-it grows exponentially.”

How Did Matt Damon Meet His Wife?

Matt and Lucy first met in 2003 while he was filming the movie, Stuck on You, alongside Greg Kinnear. During a 2011 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt told Ellen DeGeneres the story of how he serendipitously met Lucy. The Worth of Water author went out to a bar with some of his co-stars and met his wife at the bar that she worked at during that time. “I literally saw her across a crowded room, literally,” he explained at the time. “Eight years and four kids later, that’s my life. I don’t know how else our paths would’ve crossed if that didn’t happen. If all those things didn’t happen.”

What Matt Damon Has Said About His Wife

Since their 2005 nuptials, Matt has gushed over Lucy countless times. The proud husband even has his leading lady’s name tattooed on his arm (see photo here)! Most recently, on Jul. 17, the 52-year-old told Entertainment Tonight a private detail about a therapy session that he and his spouse had. “I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off,” he explained while promoting Oppenheimer.

“I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris [Nolan] put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy — this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called,” he went to add during the interview. “This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household.”

Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso’s Kids

Of course, Lucy and Matt’s love story got only cuter after the pair welcomed their first daughter, Isabella, in 2006. Later, they went on to welcome two more daughters including Gia (b. 2008) and Stella (b. 2010). Matt is also a proud stepdad to Lucy’s daughter, Alexia Barroso, 24, who she welcomed with her previous husband, Arbello Barroso. During a 2012 interview with TODAY, the father-of-four shared his experience of always being surrounded by girls.

“I never expected to be surrounded by girls, but it’s great. …You never know which way life’s going to take you,” he said at the time. “I’m learning so much, not the least of which is how much smarter girls are. I operated under the assumption that us guys had a chance, but I realized when I was completely wrapped around my 2-year-old’s finger, and she knew it. If they can do that to us at 2 years old, when they’re fully grown we really don’t stand a chance.”