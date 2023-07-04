Matt Damon Goes Shirtless As He Kisses Bikini Clad Wife Luciana Barroso In Mykonos: Photos

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso are heating things up in Greece! In new photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, the Bourne Identity actor, 52, went shirtless in olive swim trunks as he leaned in for a romantic kiss with his wife on the sandy beach. He wore sunglasses and a simple necklace, and looked impossibly buff while cradling her face in the Mykonos sunshine. Luciana, 46, rocked a tiny black string bikini and a chic black sunhat for the Monday, July 3 outing, accessorizing with delicate layered bracelets, several earrings, an anklet, and a milky pink manicure. In another photo, the Good Will Hunting star kissed Luciana on the cheek, and in yet another, he appeared to be pointing at the water and laughing.

Luciana was also snapped sitting in the shallow water and scooping up sand, and later the couple played with inflatable tubes in colorful designs. Page Six reports the couple’s daughters Isabella, 17, and Stella, 12, were also on the trip, as well as Luciana’s first daughter Alexia, 24, from a previous relationship. They also share daughter Gia, 14, though it was unclear if she had joined the family for the outing.

The Oppenheimer star and his longtime wife met in 2003, when she lived in Miami and worked as a bartender. According to a May 2018 interview with Vogue Australia, Lucy had an instant connection with the Air actor. “We definitely had a connection right away, it was so easy to talk to each other we were very comfortable [with each other], and by the end of the night he invited me to go out with his friends,” the mom of four told the magazine.

“But I was like: ‘I can’t, I have a four-year-old daughter, I’m not going anywhere’… and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter. He said: ‘I love that you’re a mum and that’s your priority’. Some guys might have been different, they might think it’s complicated, but for him it wasn’t. When you meet somebody that you have a connection with, that’s just the person that you have a connection with, all the other stuff— the movie-star part—wasn’t really a factor. It was just Matt, to me he’s just Matt.”