Matt Damon Vacations Shirtless With Bikini Clad Wife Luciana Barroso In Greece: Photos

The star of Christopher Nolan's upcoming 'Oppenheimer' showed off his buff physique as he lounged poolside with his wife in Mykonos.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 1, 2023 4:45PM EDT
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Torno, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - German Model Heidi Klum and her husband, Tokio Hotel's Tom Kaulitz pack on the PDA during their motorboat ride out in Torno, Lake Como. They enjoyed a few drinks on the boat and set the temperatures soaring even further with a loved-up display as they kissed passionately out in the Italian sunshine as Tom when shirtless and took control of the wheel! The former Victoria's Secret Angel Heidi donned her sexy Versace two-piece bikini set. The couple was seen checking out a few properties for sale in the prestigious affluent area where the likes of A-list Hollywood superstars such as George Clooney are residing. Perhaps it's an exciting attractive move for Heidi and Tom as they look to purchase a home in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region known for its stunning dramatic scenery. Pictured: Heidi Klum - Tom Kaulitz BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez spend their holidays in St-Tropez with famous wave surfer Laird Hamilton. 17 Jun 2023 Pictured: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez spend their holidays in St-Tropez with famous wave surfer Laird Hamilton. Photo credit: EliotPress/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA996625_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Matt Damon hasn’t been in an action movie in a hot second but he’s certainly maintaining the look for one! The Oscar winner, who starred in 2021’s thrilling film The Last Duel, showed off his muscular physique during a summer getaway to Greece on Friday, June 31. With his buff biceps bulging as he lounged poolside in a swimsuit, Matt was spotted cozying up to his gorgeous wife Luciana Barroso.

Luciana Barroso and husband Matt Damon in Greece in July 2023. (BACKGRID)

The Argentina native was enjoying the sunny weather as she stunned in her pink plaid bikini and a matching bucket hat. Matt kept nearby his partner while rocking black board shorts, a silver pendant around his neck and designer aviator sunglasses. In a few snaps, the couple were engaged in what appeared to be a serious conversation before breaking into huge smiles as they sat poolside. The picturesque isle of Mykonos certainly agreed with the picture-perfect pair!

Matt and Luciana discovered sparks flying when they first crossed paths at a bar Luciana was working at in 2003. The couple has a whirlwind romance and got married two years later. Almost two decades after tying the knot, the gorgeous couple are still going strong, and they’re parents to three daughters: Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. Matt is also a stepdad to Luciana’s daughter Alexia Barroso, 24, from her previous marriage.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso met in 2003 and married two years later. (MEGA)

The A-list actor will next be seen in “Oppenheimer,” the highly-anticipated historical drama being released on July 21, 2023. Directed by the visionary Christopher Nolan, the biographical drama delves deep into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant mind behind the atomic bomb, who is played by Cillian Murphy.

Meanwhile, Matt will be breathing life into the complex historical figure of Leslie Groves Jr., the U.S. Engineers officer who directed the Manhattan Project, a top secret research project that developed the atomic bomb during World War II. Emily Blunt rounds out the cast as real life German American biologist/botanist Kitty Oppenheimer, who was married to J. Robert until his death in 1967.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad