Matt Damon Vacations Shirtless With Bikini Clad Wife Luciana Barroso In Greece: Photos

Matt Damon hasn’t been in an action movie in a hot second but he’s certainly maintaining the look for one! The Oscar winner, who starred in 2021’s thrilling film The Last Duel, showed off his muscular physique during a summer getaway to Greece on Friday, June 31. With his buff biceps bulging as he lounged poolside in a swimsuit, Matt was spotted cozying up to his gorgeous wife Luciana Barroso.

The Argentina native was enjoying the sunny weather as she stunned in her pink plaid bikini and a matching bucket hat. Matt kept nearby his partner while rocking black board shorts, a silver pendant around his neck and designer aviator sunglasses. In a few snaps, the couple were engaged in what appeared to be a serious conversation before breaking into huge smiles as they sat poolside. The picturesque isle of Mykonos certainly agreed with the picture-perfect pair!

View Related Gallery Hottest Shirtless Celebrities: Photos Of Ryan Phillippe, Adam Levine & More Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Jerry Seinfeld on vacation with his wife Jessica in Saint-Tropez, in the south of France on June 28, 2023. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Jessica Seinfeld,Jerry Seinfeld Ref: SPL8633330 280623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights

Matt and Luciana discovered sparks flying when they first crossed paths at a bar Luciana was working at in 2003. The couple has a whirlwind romance and got married two years later. Almost two decades after tying the knot, the gorgeous couple are still going strong, and they’re parents to three daughters: Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. Matt is also a stepdad to Luciana’s daughter Alexia Barroso, 24, from her previous marriage.

The A-list actor will next be seen in “Oppenheimer,” the highly-anticipated historical drama being released on July 21, 2023. Directed by the visionary Christopher Nolan, the biographical drama delves deep into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant mind behind the atomic bomb, who is played by Cillian Murphy.

Meanwhile, Matt will be breathing life into the complex historical figure of Leslie Groves Jr., the U.S. Engineers officer who directed the Manhattan Project, a top secret research project that developed the atomic bomb during World War II. Emily Blunt rounds out the cast as real life German American biologist/botanist Kitty Oppenheimer, who was married to J. Robert until his death in 1967.