Matt Damon & Wife Luciana Arrive With Kids Alexia, 24, Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, & Stella, 12, In NYC: Photos

Matt Damon, 52, and his wife Luciana, 46, touched down in New York City, NY with their kids, Alexia, 24, Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12, this week. The actor and the beauty were photographed walking around JFK Airport with their four daughters as they rolled around their luggage and flashed smiles. They all wore casual and comfortable-looking outfits and were also spotted putting their belongings in a vehicle before they headed off.

Matt wore a black T-shirt, black sweatpants, white sneakers, and a black and white baseball cap during the outing, while Luciana wore an all black outfit that included a crop top and pants. The kids wore sweatshirts, lounge pants, and sneakers as their hair was styled down. One of them also had headphones around her neck.

Before Matt was seen on his rare family outing, his four daughters supported him at the Oppenheimer premiere in Paris, France last week. They all dressed to impress for the star-studded event and happily posed on the red carpet with their dad and others. The talented star couldn’t help but beam as he put his arms around them during the memorable moment.

A similar moment happened in March, when three of Matt’s daughters supported him at the Air premiere in Los Angeles, CA. Luciana was also by her famous husband’s side as they celebrated the new film, which was directed by Matt’s BFF Ben Affleck. He plays Nike exec Sonny Vaccaro, who signed Michael Jordan to the company that created the Air Jordan sneaker brand, in the flick.

When Matt and Luciana aren’t making headlines with outings that include their kids, they’re doing so for outings with just the two of them. They recently enjoyed a vacation in Greece and were photographed rocking swimsuits, including a pink bikini for her and black trunks for him, as they lounged by a pool in the epic location. They appeared to be engaged in a conversation before breaking into big smiles during the fun outing.