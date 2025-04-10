Masters TV Schedule: See Times You Can Watch the Tournament

Image Credit: PGA TOUR

The 2025 Masters tournament has begun, and avid sports fans need to know where and when they can watch the live coverage of the four-day event. Below, we have the full TV schedule, livestream details and more details on how you can see the Masters this year.

How Can I Watch the Masters Livestream?

Most sports enthusiasts can watch the Masters on CBS networks over the weekend. But, according to CBS, the streaming and live coverage options vary. From Thursday, April 10, through Sunday, April 13, viewers can watch the livestream for free on the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com or on Paramount+.

Masters TV Schedule

The TV schedule for the Masters differs between the week days and the weekend. On Thursday, April 10, and Friday, April 11, viewers can watch the TV coverage from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN; the TV simulcast livestream from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Masters.com and the post-round highlights from 11:35 to 11:50 p.m. on CBS and Paramount +.

On Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13, early TV coverage of the Masters will be from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Paramount +. Live TV coverage will then be available from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on CBS and the TV simulcast livestream will also be available on Paramount+ (Showtime login will be required), CBSSports.com and the CBSSports app.

Who Is Playing in the Masters?

Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Bryson DeChambeau are among the players who are competing in the Masters tournament.

Masters Leaderboard

As the tournament continues, the leaderboard will fluctuate. At the time of publication, though, the following display shows the ranks of the leaderboard: